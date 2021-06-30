heatwave in canada united states: mercury reaches 49 degrees Celsius in canada, dozens of deaths in canada

Vancouver

In Canada, the heat worsened and the temperature reached 49.5 degrees Celsius. There is a strong heatwave in Canada and 130 people have died in the city of Vancouver since Friday. Most of those killed are elderly or in poor health. Extreme heat is said to be a major cause of death for so many people as well.

On Tuesday, the British Columbia region of Canada recorded a temperature of 49.5 degrees Celsius for the third day in a row. Earlier this week, mercury had not crossed 45 degrees Celsius in the country. It is said that due to the formation of an area of ​​high pressure in the northwestern United States and Canada, a heat wave is continuing in both countries. Police said the heat was one of the main reasons for the deaths of 65 people in Vancouver.

“Almost impossible to leave the house”

At least 34 people have died in the Burnaby suburbs and 38 in Surrey. Police said there had never been such heat in Vancouver so far. A lot of people are being killed by it. He said that all efforts are being made to save people’s lives. Lu’s situation is that the people of Vancouver say it has become almost impossible to get out of the house.

On the other hand, due to the heat wave affecting the Pacific Northwest region, the daytime temperature is recorded above 44 degrees Celsius in America. It has been described by the National Weather Service as intense, long, record breaking, unprecedented, unusual and dangerous. The temperature recorded during the day breaks all records for the highest on record in places accustomed to such hot summers, disrupting Olympic qualifying competitions.