Henkel and Carrefour receive the EAE Business School’s best recruiter award

The EAE Business School annually rewards companies that recruit a greater number of students during the academic year, both on the Madrid and Barcelona campuses. In this edition, which includes the graduates of 2020 and 2021, the awarded companies were Henkel and Carrefour.

Henkel Ibrica’s Director of Human Resources, Griselda Serra, thanked this recognition in a video that was shown during the EAE graduation ceremony held online from Atresmedia studios. “At Henkel, we support young talent, 90% of our hires are graduates who leave university, nearly 60% come from EAE and we engage in internal promotion. Being rewarded encourages us to continue in this line. I also wanted to thank EAE, because it is very easy to work with the School, the procedures are fast and at the company level, it is appreciated ”, explained Serra.

For his part, the Corporate and HR Director of Carrefour Espaa, Julien Veyrier, received the Top Recruiter award from Carlos Gimnez, Director of Planeta Formacin, in the Atresmedia studios. During the presentation of the award, Veyrier thanked the EAE for the recognition and said that the award was “an honor after a complicated year like 2020”. “At Carrefour, we are committed to the talent of young people, it has always been a pleasure to work with the EAE teams,” he added.

Career service

EAE Business School’s Professional Careers Department is the meeting place where the interests of EAE students and companies converge in search of the best candidates for their organizations. This service provides the experience and resources to meet the expectations of both parties on the basis of a thorough analysis of their needs and the reality of the work.

This service allows you to design a personalized itinerary to achieve professional goals, access multiple job offers and get in touch with experts, professionals and recruiters from leading companies. It also helps businesses find and deliver agile and reliable recruiting solutions.

