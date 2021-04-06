Henry All Aurangzeb Golden Treasures Plundered: Henry Every: The World’s Most Wanted Pirate, Looted Aurangzeb Gold, Rape With Muslims, Keeping Death Secret

The secret of the death of Captain Henry Ivory, the world’s most wanted pirate who looted billions of rupees of gold and silver by attacking Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb’s famous seaplane, Ganj-e-Sawai, can now to be revealed. Large numbers of Muslim pilgrims were also on board the ship, returning to India after making the pilgrimage to Mecca. In fact, 17th century gold and silver coins were found in the Rhode Islands in the New England state of America. British pirates, infamous with these coins, can reveal Captain Henry’s extermination. Let’s know the whole story of Captain Henry’s cruelty …

Aurangzeb’s treasure plundered, raped with Muslims

On September 7, 1695, Captain Henry Fancy’s pirate ship attacked Aurangzeb’s ship Ganj-e-Sawai in the Arabian Sea. The attacking ship was led by Captain Henry. This British thief stole the royal ship of Indian Emperor Aurangzeb. On this ship, besides the pilgrims returning from Mecca, gold and silver worth billions of rupees were loaded. Aurangzeb was one of the most powerful people in the world during this time. Captain Henry was declared the world’s most wanted pirate or criminal at this time due to the looting of the royal ship. Henry was brutally murdered by these pilgrims and raped women. Captain Henry then escaped near the Bahamas. The Bahamas used to be called a pirate’s paradise.

Aurangzeb lobbied the king of Britain, said an award

According to historical facts, when Emperor Aurangzeb learned of this heinous attack and crime, he put great pressure on King William III of Great Britain at the time. After that, the East India Company of Great Britain declared a grand prize at the head of Captain Henry. At the time, the East India Company traded with India. He was forced to take this step. Captain Henry didn’t catch anyone. Until now, historians have known that Captain Henry moved to Ireland in 1696. Since then there was no information about him. After the discovery of the medieval coin, historian Bailey says that the founding of this coin is evidence that Captain Henry and his companions left for America after plundering the Indian ship. This is why they looted to manage their daily expenses.

Historians Thrive on Seeing Arabic Words in Coins

For the first time in 2014, an entire piece was found on a Middletown farm. After that, when the area was examined by a metal detector, they got some indications. After that, historians searched. In this excavation, he found a silver coin that was initially considered to be Spanish or local. However, when this piece was reviewed, it was written in Arabic. Research revealed that the coin was made in 1693 in Yemen. After that, historians were shocked. At the time of this piece, America had no trade with the Gulf countries at that time. Since this discovery, 15 other Arabic coins have so far been collected in Massachusetts and the Rhode Islands. These secrets can reveal the secret of Henry’s death.