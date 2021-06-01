Her boss sexually assaults her, she cuts his penis with a knife – ScoopCube

the essentials A woman cut the penis of the owner of the bar she worked in. The man had sexually abused his employee. The victim was taken into custody.

In defense, a woman cut open the penis of her attacker with a knife in a bar in Sant Andreu de la Barca in the Barcelona region of Spain on Monday evening. The man who owned the bar she worked in was guilty of sexual assault, according to the young woman.

The victim was arrested and taken into police custody. She is accused of assault and assault, reports the Spanish radio Cadena Ser.

The owner of the bar was hospitalized. The Catalan authorities did not provide any details about the severity of the injury or his health. He is being prosecuted for sexual assault.

More information will follow …