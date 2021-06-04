her husband Cédric with another woman, the photo that disturbs – ScoopCube

the essential Cédric Jubillar, whose wife Delphine mysteriously disappeared on the night of December 15-16, 2020 in Cagnac-les-Mines in the Tarn, has just posted a photo of him on his Facebook profile that of interpretation is subject to the company of a woman. Séverine L., who contacted us, claims to be just a friend.

A publication that is already causing a lot of reactions from the relatives of the young missing nurse. Almost six months after the disappearance of his wife Delphine Jubillar, her husband Cédric just posted a photo on his Facebook account this Friday morning that is subject to interpretation. We see the missing nurse’s husband, forehead to forehead, with a woman in an accomplice-like and intimate manner.

The two faces appear in close-up under an ocher-colored light. This publication immediately caused a sensation and numerous reactions on the net, while the investigation into the disappearance of the young nurse and 33-year-old mother, who lived in Cagnac-les-Mines in the Tarn, could not be clarified in the slightest trace.

On April 30, Cédric Jubillar was heard by the investigating magistrate of Toulouse, in his capacity as a civil party, together with his lawyer, Me Jean-Baptiste Alary.

Cédric Jubillar's Facebook account.

Séverine, 44, is an old friend of Cédric’s

Séverine L., 44, who lives not far from Cagnac-les-Mines and can be seen in the photo, is an old friend of the latter. This housemaid woman was one of the first to support Delphine’s husband from the start. Cédric Jubillar also contacted her two days after his wife had disappeared. They met when the Jubillar couple lived in Arthès before they settled in Cagnac-les-Mines. Is she his new mate, as Delphine Jubillar’s friends and family believe? “No,” says Séverine L., who contacted us to ask for the truth. She swears to be only a friend of Cédric Jubillar.

She has complete confidence in him

A woman who, according to our information and as she has also confirmed, has full confidence in Cédric Jubillar, who was divorced from Delphine at the time of her disappearance and to whom she testifies of her support.

On the night of December 15-16, 2020, the nurse mysteriously disappeared from the family mansion. It was Cedric who sounded the alarm at around 4:30 in the morning. Since then, this mother of two, who had to start all over, has not shown up.

“Things have gotten worse since summer 2020”

A day at the Cap ‘Découverte leisure center in Blaye-les-Mines, where Delphine Jubillar, her husband and relatives met in a tense climate last August; the young nurse’s birthday celebrations last November were canceled very quickly by the nurse when she learned that her husband Cédric wanted to surprise her: Relations within the Jubillar couple collapsed in the months before the young nurse’s disappearance, on December 16, 2020 in Cagnac-les-Mines. “The climate deteriorated and we felt tensions,” report many relatives.