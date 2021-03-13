Herat car bomb attack: horrific Afghanistan bombings, at least 8 killed, 60 injured – bomb blast in Afghanistan kills at least eight

Kabul

At least 8 people were killed and 60 others injured in a car bomb explosion in Herat province, western Afghanistan. Provincial hospital spokesman Rafiq Sherzai said on Saturday that the condition of some of the injured was critical, leading to an increase in the death toll. 14 houses were also damaged in this explosion. Most of the children were reportedly injured.

Afghan Interior Ministry spokesman Tariq Arian said a child was also among the dead, while 11 members of the Afghan security forces were also injured in the attack. No organization has so far taken responsibility for this explosion. Just hours after the blast, the UN Security Council (UNSC) condemned the blasts and said that despite the resumption of dialogue between the Afghan government and the Taliban in Qatar, attacks targeting civilians ordinary events have taken place.

The council said: “ These heinous attacks are carried out by activists and human rights activists in the administrative and judicial services, the media, health care, including women in important positions and also those involved in human, ethnic and religious rights. protect minorities ”.