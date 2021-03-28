Herd immunity against coronaviruses: herd immunity difficult to achieve against the coronavirus: herd immunity difficult against the corona virus

When the corona virus vaccination campaign began, it was believed that herd immunity would soon be achieved. However, when the vaccine arrived, a large number of people were not convinced. The virus has also started to scare people, and the vaccine for children has not yet arrived. In such a situation, it is now difficult to obtain collective immunity. The threat is believed to continue for months, if not years, and will face an increasing number of cases. It can also happen that this virus becomes an illness like the flu. A report on this subject was published in the journal “Nature”.

How effective is the vaccine?

In the case of collective immunity, even if a person is infected, a large number of people do not survive to be transmitted the virus. People who are vaccinated or infected no longer get the infection and do not transmit the virus. However, the vaccines that have just been developed clearly indicate that the disease does not manifest itself with symptoms, but it is not clear whether people (without symptoms) are able to survive the infection or whether they are transmit the virus to others.

Somewhere fast, somewhere without vaccination

A major obstacle on the road to herd immunity is that the vaccination program is implemented at different times in different locations. The timeliness of vaccination is also important in this connection. Vaccination began in Israel in December 2020 and by March more than 50% of the population had been vaccinated. At the same time, in countries like Lebanon, Syria and Jordan, it is also difficult to vaccinate 1% of the population. Less than 10% of the population of the United States has been vaccinated in states like Georgia and Utah, while more than 16% of the population has been vaccinated in Alaska and Numéxico.

Work on the vaccine for children continues

In most countries, the elderly are given priority for immunization. However, the situation regarding the children’s vaccine is not yet clear. Pfizer and Moderna have started clinical trials for the teenage population, while Oxford and Cyanovac Biotech have also started testing for children over three years old. If children are not vaccinated, more adults will need to be vaccinated.

How long will the antibodies stay?

The biggest challenge in vaccination comes from the new strain. Variants of SARS-CoV-2 are emerging that are more contagious and vaccines are less effective. Besides the length of time that the antibodies produced in the body remain intact, this also has an effect on the immunity of the herd. Experts believe that people become less serious after applying the vaccine, but the vaccine is not bulletproof. There is a danger in this situation.