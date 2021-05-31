Here are some tips to detox your body – Whidbey Daily News

It is also important to keep the body clean from the inside out to keep it healthy. Who have recovered from the corona at the present time.

Like this, get rid of the dirt inside the body

It is also important to keep the body clean from the inside out to keep it healthy. Who have recovered from the corona at the present time. The side effects of the infection in their body and the large amount of drugs increase the amount of harmful elements in the body. You can detoxify the body with Ayurvedic methods.

Boil a quarter teaspoon of turmeric in a glass of water until it becomes two thirds. Then drink it lukewarm. Drinking 4-5 days will benefit him.

Aloe vera detoxifies the body well. Taking two teaspoons of aloe vera gel on an empty stomach in the morning and evening will be beneficial. Especially people who have recovered from the corona.

Take one teaspoon of triphala powder with lukewarm water every evening. It also removes body dirt.

Drink two cups of green tea daily. This purifies the blood. The risk of liver disease is also reduced.

The body is also detoxified by boiling the root of the rejuvenation and consuming it.

Solved throat problem

Drinking cinnamon water removes dirt that accumulates in the throat. For this, soak a quarter teaspoon of cinnamon powder in a cup of water and drink it for a week.

Manjit purifies the blood and protects against many diseases. Manjisthadi powder can be taken for up to five days.

-D. Piyush Trivedi, Senior Ayurveda Specialist, Jaipur

Body detox naturally health tips in hindi for winter

Body detox naturally health tips in hindi for winter