Here are the graphene masks Health asks not to use

Publication: Saturday April 17, 2021 12:21

The Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products (AEMPS) this week announced the halting of the marketing and use of one type of surgical mask following an alert from Canadian health authorities, who have warned against possible risks due to the presence of graphene or graphene biomass in the masks.

For this reason, AEMPS recommends not to use surgical masks containing graphene and, in particular, it has detected that in Spain type IIR surgical masks with biomass graphene from the manufacturer Shandong Shenquan New Materials Co. Ltd. , from China, are marketed.

As a precautionary measure, the Agency asked the company importing and distributing these masks to voluntarily cease their marketing and asked the public that in the event of knowledge of an incident related to the use of graphene masks, the notify via this link.

As for the distribution companies that have graphene surgical masks, the Agency asks them not to distribute them and to withdraw them from sale. If the masks were from a manufacturer other than the one mentioned above, request that AEMPS be informed as well – by e-mail to pscontrol @ aemps-, including information on the manufacturer and the company that provided the masks.

In the meantime, the Agency continues to study the potential risk of inhaling graphene particles from wearing surgical masks containing graphene and the risk this may pose, if any.