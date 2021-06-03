Here are the hospitality and leisure changes facing the CCAA con Sanidad: restrictions, capacity and hours

Madrid

Posted: Thursday June 03, 2021 1:10 PM

The leisure and hospitality sectors will be subject to significant changes in the coming days. The Interterritorial Health Council – in which the CCAA and Health discuss measures against COVID-19 – decided yesterday to update its plan of coordinated action against the disease. And he did so with the vote against in five communities, to which the Basque Country adheres, which did not vote.

This is an update that has caused a stir among regional governments. At present, there are already two regions which have confirmed that they will not comply with the proposal: Madrid and Euskadi. In the case of the first, because they consider it to be a new blow to the hotel industry. In the case of the second, because they make sure they have their own “road map”. Now what does this new plan say? Why did the communities rebel?

These are the restrictions at each level

As was the case in the previous strategy (the well-known metrics semaphore), the parameter for deciding which communities have more or less standards is divided into levels. Specifically, four levels, ranging from 1 to 4 – anything below 1 is considered a new standard.

To find out which region is in each level, Health uses different variables, collected in the previous document, ranging from cumulative incidence over the last 14 days to intensive care bed occupancy, among many other aspects. Currently, according to these calculations, there are eight communities at level 1, six at level 2 and three at level 3 (Navarre, Basque Country and Madrid).

Restrictions in pubs and clubs

Level 1:

These places cannot exceed 50% of the interior capacity. Tables are for a maximum of six people. The consumption of food and drink, both indoors and outdoors, will be seated at tables, with a minimum distance of 1.5 meters between the chairs of the various tables. Closed: at 2:00 a.m. (with the possibility of extending to 3:00 a.m.) Outside: tables for up to 10 people.

At present, these are the regions that are at level 1 and, therefore, in which these measures are applied: Galicia, Asturias, Extremadura, Canary Islands, Balearic Islands, Murcia, Comunidad Valenciana, Navarra.

Level 2:

At this level, it is the CCAAs who decide whether these stores open or not. In case of opening, the maximum capacity is one third.

Currently, these are the regions that are at level 2: Cantabria, Castille and León, Castille-La Mancha, Andalusia, Aragon and Catalonia.

Level 3: In this case, places of entertainment, such as pubs and clubs, cannot open. This is a measure which concerns only three communities: Madrid, Navarre and Euskadi.

Reception restrictions

Below level 1 (new normal):

Capacity of 50% indoors (with the possibility of increasing it to 60% if risk control measures are applied which guarantee a high level of ventilation. Capacity on terraces: 100% of tables, with a minimum distance of 1.5 meters It allows consumption in a bar Limit of people at the tables: 6 inside and 10 outside.

Levels 1 to 4:

The rules of the previous document are respected. Thus, at level 1, the capacity inside the premises is a maximum of 50%. At level 2, a third, and at level 3, regions must now close the interior of the hotel industry.

For these measures, the same parameters are applied as for leisure and hospitality. That is, communities such as Valenciana or the Balearic Islands have the possibility of opening the interior of the premises up to 50% of the capacity, while in Madrid or Euskadi, both of which have decided not to comply with this plan, be closed.

For now, Health has insisted that all these measures are “mandatory”, while the discomfort on the plan has not only added to the two mentioned, but also to Catalonia, Andalusia, Murcia and the Galicia. All at different levels, but they coincide in their thesis: the government, as they indicate, did not take into account a criterion of “unanimity” to carry out the proposal. On the other hand, a proposal which had the approval of most of the regions.