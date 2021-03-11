Here are the new programs promoted in Catalonia to promote female entrepreneurship

The Catalan Family Business Association (ASCEF) and the European network of business leaders Netmentora Catalunya work together to promote female entrepreneurship and normalize their participation in the business environment. For both organizations, there is no competitiveness in the company without diversity; It is necessary to continue to demand that administrations implement measures that facilitate reconciliation and promote egalitarian education and it is important to make known female references to overcome the obstacles and stereotypes that still exist in society.

Netmentora Catalunya, a high-impact international business movement that supports entrepreneurs for free in the process of consolidating their business, has taken the initiative to establish a dialogue to promote and support women entrepreneurs in which aspects such as female talent or a different way of leading. This declogo was signed by ASCEF which will distribute the proposal to its associates.

For its part, ASCEF, an entity made up of more than 100 family businesses representing its sector of activity, was one of the first professional organizations to set up a working group made up of 30 businesswomen with the aim of to generate initiatives contributing to visibility among women entrepreneurs, both by transmitting personal and professional experiences and by promoting their active participation in the public sphere.

For the head of the ASCEF “Anem to share” group, Ana Fisas, “promoting gender equality, also in entrepreneurship, is not limited only to the empowerment of women by strengthening their capacities and their confidence. and their leadership, but also involves the generation of facilitative initiatives. and act proactively to achieve positive changes for society as a whole “.

In the opinion of Beatriz de Vicente, Managing Director of Netmentora Catalunya, “we need more women in the network and we need more female references in the company. help the companies of tomorrow and create an impact if we do it from diversity and equality ”.

According to data from various studies, the gap between women and men entrepreneurs has narrowed in recent years, although we are still below that of other European countries.

Ending all forms of discrimination is crucial for sustainable development. Good diversity management transforms differences into a source of opportunities for any environment and enables responsible management to guarantee equality. A reality that challenges us and we must face it from an institutional commitment and at all processes and levels.

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

HRDigital