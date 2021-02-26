Here are the new vaccination groups added by Health for the coming months

Publication: Friday, February 26, 2021 3:29 PM

News in the COVID-19 vaccination plan. The Ministry of Health on Friday released its fourth update of the population vaccination strategy against the coronavirus, a document in which it expands the age groups that will receive the vaccine in the second quarter of this year.

As a novelty compared to the previous update, it is added to people between 70 and 79 years old, those between 60 and 69 years old, people under 60 years old with high risk conditions of COVID-19 and people between 56 and 59 years old. old.

In addition, a new group is added: people between 45 and 55 years old. These people will receive AstraZeneca vaccines after vaccination is completed for groups with essential societal functions.

By transferring this to specific groups, the following blocks are established, not counting those that are already established:

Group 5: People vulnerable because of their age, non-residents of centers for the elderly

– Group 5A: People aged 80 and over (born in 1941 and before).

– Group 5B: People aged 70 to 79 (born between 1942 and 1951, both included).

– Group 5C: People aged 60 to 69 (born between 1952 and 1961, both included).

Group 6. Active groups with an essential function for society

– Group 6A: Security forces and organs, emergencies and armed forces. Includes the Civil Guard, the national, autonomous and local police, firefighters, technicians from the security forces and bodies, professionals in civil protection, emergencies and the armed forces.

– Group 6B: teachers and staff in early childhood and special education, including teachers and other professionals serving students.

– Group 6C: teachers and staff in primary and secondary education, including teachers and other professionals serving students.

Group 7. People under 60 with high-risk diseases Group 8. People aged 56 to 59 (born between 1962 and 1965, both included) Group 9. People aged 45 to 55 (born between 1966 ) and 1976, both included)

This is not the only novelty that this update brings, since people under 55 who have passed the infection symptomatically or asymptomatically six months after the said infection will be vaccinated with a single dose.

“In anticipation of greater availability of vaccine doses for the second quarter of 2021, the population groups to be vaccinated and the type of vaccine to be administered are being established. Different age groups and people at risk are included, ”explains Health in its findings. .

Finally, we recall the groups that were already established in the government’s vaccination plan and who have already received or are receiving the vaccine against the coronavirus:

Group 1: Residents and health and social health personnel who work in centers for the elderly and take care of older dependents Group 2: Front-line personnel in the field of health and social health Group 3: Other health and social health personnel and workers in penitentiary establishments Group 4: People considered to be highly dependent (degree III of dependence, that is to say requiring intensive support measures) who are not currently institutionalized.

See the full fourth update of the Ministry of Health’s immunization plan below: