Here are the restrictions and measures that could be applied in all communities at Easter

Published: Saturday March 6, 2021 3:52 PM

The Health Ministry wants the Easter restrictions approved by the Interterritorial Health Council to be mandatory in all Autonomous Communities. “Our goal is to continue to save lives and not to save weeks,” said Minister of Health, Carolina Darias. In the absence of ratification of an agreement that can be given next Wednesday, March 10, at this meeting, there are already several measures on the table.

The closure of the perimeter of the autonomous communities is proposed from March 26 to April 9, as well as the establishment of a curfew from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. throughout the territory, and to limit social gatherings to a maximum of four people. . The option to ban massive events, such as Holy Week processions, is also included. And in this sense, the celebrations that take place in private spaces, like a mass, must strictly respect the capacities set by the communities.

Restrictions are also foreseen in the catering sector. The interior of bars and restaurants will remain closed when the cumulative incidence exceeds 150 cases per 100,000 inhabitants; If it goes over 500, they won’t even be able to open the terraces. And on the contrary, if the funds per 100,000 drop to 25, the bars will open. Some businessmen accept the measures if they favor an opening in the summer.

In the Health Committee document which could be approved on March 10, a recommendation has been added which it is understood could escape one of the mandatory measures they want to implement. In other words, to urge the autonomous communities to “expressly advise against the holding of social gatherings in houses or in other closed spaces with non-cohabitants”.

Andalusia, Galicia or Catalonia are some of the communities that question several of the proposed measures, and the Balearics and Canaries intend to open their islands to visitors with a negative PCR. However, it is Madrid who are most opposed to the restrictions. “If anyone wants to come to Madrid, I certainly welcome it,” said Madrid president Isabel Díaz Ayuso.

Faced with such statements, the experts insist: we must not lower our guard. “In Madrid, they made the decision to bet on less unemployment and more deaths,” warned the virologist and professor of microbiology at UAM, José Antonio López Guerrero. Meanwhile, the hotel management is already talking about a holy week with an unprecedented drop in occupancy. Thus, businessmen criticize the government and the Autonomous Communities for a lack of planning which, as they indicated, prevents them from making decisions to mitigate the effects of the restrictions over time.

The Government, however, responded bluntly: “There should be no debate. After the year of sacrifice we have made, we have one last effort left. There can be no Easter. It is for our health. and our life, but also for the economy ”, settled the first vice-president, Carmen Calvo.