Here are the side effects of the AstraZeneca vaccine collected by Health

Publication: Thursday, March 11, 2021 3:04 PM

The vaccine developed by Anglo-Swedish pharmaceutical AstraZeneca is currently under review by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) after some “severe cases of thrombi” were recorded in people who received the injection.

A fact that has led several countries to cancel the supply of this vaccine, such as Denmark, Luxembourg, Latvia, Estonia or Lithuania. Even so, from the EMA itself, they don’t believe that “there is a specific problem” with a batch of AstraZeneca.

This batch that the EMA is talking about is the one with the ABV5300 labeling, which Austria has withdrawn for fear of having anything to do with the recorded cases of thrombi. In fact, this batch has traveled to 17 European countries, including Spain, but Health maintains its message of tranquility: “In Spain, no thrombotic event has been notified,” said Minister Carolina Darias this Thursday in ARV .

What are the known effects to date?

However, given the lack of information on the consequences of this injection, it is necessary to know what are the undesirable effects recorded in the antidote of AstraZenca. According to the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products (AEMPS), at least ten effects stand out: the three most frequent are pyrexia (fever) – in 82% of the cases studied – headache (headache), in 51% cases and myalgia (muscle pain) with a third of the sequelae in those who participated in the study.

Here is the list of symptoms collected by AEMPS:

AEMPS compiled these effects of AstraZeneca injection in its third pharmacovigilance report. But on the part of the entity itself, they acknowledge that “given their recent authorization, the assessment of the first monthly safety report is not yet available”.

That is, the lack of data for the Anglo-Swedish injection, at this point, is still evident, especially compared to those of the other vaccines, which have been tested on a larger number of subjects. Nevertheless, AEMPS itself recalls that, until February 21, 69 notifications for 100,000 doses administered, a number lower than the others.