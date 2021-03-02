Here are the side effects of vaccination in the first 24 hours

Publication: Tuesday, March 2, 2021 12:53

Feeling tired, headache, feverish or painful at the puncture; are the main side effects of coronavirus vaccines.

According to Amós García, president of the Spanish Society of Vaccination, these are in any case mild effects and infrequent in most cases.

In fact, the lighter ones mostly last between 24 and 48 hours. Then you can take paracetamol – Health recommends it for Astrazeneca before you get the puncture – and Amos stresses that it should always be on a doctor’s recommendation.

It is this type of side effects that teachers on sick leave in the Community of Madrid suffered after receiving the Astrazeneca vaccine.

Thursday, they started to inoculate this vaccine to the teachers and during the weekend, they continued until Monday, the unions realized that there were about fifty teachers on leave.