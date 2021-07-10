Here is Pilar Alegría, the new Minister of Education who replaces Isabel Celaá

Isabel Celaá is leaving the government. One of the best-known faces of the coalition government, with a law that bears his name, leaves, one might say, homework done.

In his place between Pilar Alegría (Zaragoza, 1977), the one who was Minister of Innovation, Research and University of the Government of Aragon between 2015 and 2019 and current delegate of the said government.

She will be the new Minister of Education and Vocational Training in the renewed executive of Sánchez. A teaching graduate with a specialty in primary education from the University of Zaragoza and a master’s degree in advanced studies in social education from Complutense University, Alegría was a member of the Zaragoza Congress of Deputies between 2008 and 2015.

It is one of the feminine bets that Sánchez is making to renew the image of his government, which joins the nominations of Pilar Llop, Diana Morant, Raquel Sánchez or Isabel Rodríguez.