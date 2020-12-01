Here is the map of the December bridge with the restrictions and perimeter closures due to COVID-19

Posted: Tuesday, December 1, 2020 7:12 AM

While the long weekend in December is preparing, communities are still debating the measures they will apply on their territory to allow or limit mobility. Most of the autonomous communities are inclined to demarcate their borders and prevent population transfers, thus also limiting the spread of the coronavirus.

Only a handful of the 17 regions and 2 autonomous cities have chosen not to close their territory. The two archipelagos stand out, which, due to their own circumstances, have chosen not to stagnate their limits.

Madrid, Catalonia, Euskadi … have decided to close their territories in view of the festive bridge of the Immaculate and the Constitution. Measures to limit mobility vary, with some communities including municipal to territorial limits. This is the situation in each of the country’s territories.

Andalusia

In Andalusia, the junta decided to close the entire territory until December 10. The very relevant modification in the face of public holidays is that the province of Granada is equal to the rest of the Andalusian territories and from this week it is equal in terms of reopening non-essential activities until 6:00 p.m.

The curfew continues from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. throughout the Andalusian community.

According to the chairman of the board, Juanma Moreno, the goal is to save Christmas. “All that we have been able to conquer with effort and sacrifice can be lost in fourteen days if we do not all assume our share of responsibility,” he warned.

Aragon

The community has lifted the boundaries of the perimeter of the three provincial capitals but those of the provinces are continuing.

The government led by Javier Lambán believes that common and agreed guidelines are needed across the country, in order to prepare the situation for Christmas. The government is reviewing all the measures currently in force.

the Canary Islands

The Canary Islands archipelago becomes the Spanish exceptionality. The territory remains open, like all its businesses. It is the only community where there is no curfew.

The only limitation is the need to enter with negative PCR from the last 72 hours.

Cantabria

In the community, both the closure of the perimeter with its neighbors and the restriction of mobility between the different municipalities are still in force.

The interior of the hotel is also closed and can only be consumed on the terraces of the premises, those who have them. The curfew also remains in effect from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Castile and Leon

The Junta de Castilla y León has chosen to wait to take its measures regarding the closure of the perimeter of the community until there is a consensus in the Interterritorial Health Council, where all the communities meet. Perimeter containment ends on December 3, but it is expected to be extended.

Inside, Segovia and Ávila were able to reopen non-essential activities, while the rest remain closed. In addition, the Council established a perimeter closure around these provinces precisely to protect them from infection.

Castilla La Mancha

The perimeter containment remains in effect in Castilla-La Mancha until the end of the December bridge, although the president of the Community Council, Emiliano García-Page, is considering relaxing the measures in force in the face of Christmas.

Catalonia

On Catalan territory, the perimeter confinement of the community remains in force until December 21, in time for Christmas.

The measures are reinforced during the weekend, when this perimeter confinement is extended to the town. However, the Generalitat has decided not to extend these limitations to public holidays.

The closure of the municipal perimeter is applied from Friday at 6 a.m. – in practice from 10 p.m. on Thursday, when the night curfew is imposed – until 6 a.m. on Monday.

Autonomous city of Ceuta

Ceuta closed connections with the peninsula and with Morocco until December 8. He spoke in favor of maintaining the restrictions imposed on Christmas to stop the advance of the Covid because otherwise a few months of January and February can be spent “very hard”.

Autonomous City of Melilla

The Autonomous City of Melilla marked December 9 as a “turning point” to analyze whether it lifts the containment perimeter – in force since October 30 – because it continues to have “a very unfavorable epidemiological situation”.

The community of Madrid

The Government of the Community of Madrid has chosen this time to close the perimeter for ten days, extending the closure from 4 to 14. The restrictions go beyond the bridge in order to save Christmas, arriving in the best possible conditions at the Holidays of Christmas.

The current curfew continues from 00:00 to 06:00 and hotels and shops are still open, even if the first settlements have already been known.

Foral Community of Navarre

In Navarre, the bridge also includes a regional public holiday, so the festivities run from December 3 to 8. The community remains closed on the perimeter until the 18th, although there are plans to relax some of the measures.

The Navarrese government will only study after the December bridge and, according to the incidence figures for those days, the measures it could adopt to contain the contagion at Christmas, “very critical” dates on which the worst months will depend. ‘winter. , has recalled.

Valencian Community

In Valencian territory, it was decided to close the community until December 9, when the current measures will end and will be reviewed depending on the epidemiological situation. The Valencian government has hinted that it doesn’t look like they will be overly flexible.

“The next bridge, we have to be more careful than ever because everything we have put forward can be lost if we relax,” said its chairman, Ximo Puig.

Extremadura

Extremadura is one of the few communities that has chosen not to close its perimeter: there are only entry and exit restrictions in three municipalities after this week it lifted the isolation of the perimeter of five more.

According to the Minister of Health, José María Vergeles, Extremadura plans to maintain the alert level 3 – high risk – until the end of the December bridge, regardless of the situation, because “there are indicators that would allow if all goes as it seems, lead to Extremadura to alert level 2 “.

Galicia

In Galicia, the Xunta has chosen not to close the community but to close the municipalities on the perimeter. At least until December 4, the Xunta has chosen to close areas, which are concentrated in the vicinity of the seven cities: A Coruña, Lugo, Ourense, Pontevedra, Santiago de Compostela, Vigo and Ferrol, and a few other municipalities with high rate of infections.

In total, 68 municipalities currently have limited entry and exit from their territory and work at “different degrees of exit”, between towns and rural centers. Also to this day, other restrictions remain, such as the closure of host companies and the limitation of meetings only to cohabitants.

the Balearic Islands

Facing the bridge, the archipelago has offered free PCR tests to all island residents who are temporarily abroad and wish to travel from the peninsula to the Balearic Islands.

The only perimeter closure in force in the Balearic Islands concerns the Mallorcan city of Manacor, in force until November 26, although the government is studying its lifting earlier, given the good progress of the pandemic in the town.

La Rioja

On the bridge of the Constitution, the government of Riojan hopes that there will be a minimum agreement between Health and the communities at a next Interterritorial Council because “they have always given good results”. For its part, the region will remain confined until December 19.

All municipalities in Riojan have the same generic measures to control the pandemic, such as a curfew from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. the next day.

Pays Basque

For the moment, the restrictions in force until December 10 are basically the total closure of the hotel and the advance to ten in the evening of the start of the night mobility restrictions; it has a regional and municipal containment perimeter.

Principality of Asturias

Maintains the closure of the perimeter of the community during the Constitution Bridge – in force since October 28 -, as well as that of six municipalities: Oviedo, Gijón, Avilés, Laviana, San Martín del Rey Aurelio and Langreo.

Since last Wednesday, the small business has been open after twenty-two days of closure. The restrictive measures applied in the Principality remain in force, such as the closure of hotels, cultural activities and face-to-face classes at the University.

Region of Murcia

During the bridge, the region will remain closed perimeter. If cases of contagion decrease, the government of Murcia wants to relax the curfew, the closure of the local and regional perimeter and the maximum number of 6 participants in the meetings on Christmas Eve and New Year.