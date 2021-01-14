Here’s how ‘Filomena’ affected employee health

91% of workers could be ‘weather sensitive: this is how’ Filomena ‘affected employee health

It’s everywhere. Snow covered much of the country and left a thick white blanket especially in the capital. Filomena brought us a snowfall like hardly anyone remembers seeing and left very curious images in Madrid, like a sled pulled by dogs, skiers and snow figures everywhere.

The storm gave us something to talk about during those days, but next Monday is already Blue Monday (blue means sad in English), and the truth is that this day is called that for a reason because it is considered the day The saddest. of the O. It has been a long time since the holidays have ended, we have given up on many New Years Resolutions, everyone is back to their normal routine, and the weather is generally bad. And it is that the seasons and the weather conditions affect us physically and psychologically. Although some more than others, the so-called “meteosensitive”.

The employment website Jobatus.es carried out a study in which 1283 workers were asked whether they noticed any changes in mood during the different seasons. The result is conclusive, 91% of respondents agreed that they felt more “sad and boring” during the winter months and more “happy and lively” during the summer months. As far as I know, the weather affects our mood and attitude.

There are certain weather phenomena that cause different symptoms and feelings in workers and around the world in general:

Strong wind: Anxiety and discomfort Hot current: Headache and poor concentration Rain: Sadness and depressive behavior Very high temperatures: Irritability and lethargy

But all this has its scientific explanation. One of the syndromes that has already been shown is Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD), which is due to lack of sunlight during these months. Melatonin levels increase and serotonin levels decrease. The result is this phenomenon better known as “winter depression”. This disorder affects more than 12 million people who live far from the equator and therefore experience the cold seasons with the shortest days.

The good news is that we can fight it with phototherapy, that is, treatment with light.

How did Filomena specifically affect?

While some have come out to take advantage of this strange situation, others have been trapped on the roads or isolated in their homes. And not only that, but many areas of work have been affected by the consequences of the storm. For this reason, the consequences are not only psychological, but have gone further.

Once again, the health sector was one of the worst unemployed, unable to renew the teams of workers. We continue in the midst of the pandemic with the rebound in contagion from the Christmas holidays, fatigue builds up and morale begins to drop. Even so, there were those who walked in the middle of a snowstorm so that they could replace their companions and give them a break. Admirable.

Another sector waiting to see exactly what the consequences of Filomena have been are the farmers, who will not be able to analyze the damage until all the snow has been cleared. Vegetable, cereal and fruit tree crops are threatened, either by frost or damage to greenhouses. And in the case of olive trees, they can even be damaged by several campaigns.

Finally, the occupational group that has been strongly affected this time is transport, as the snow has prevented the delivery of goods, leaving the trucks stationary in the middle of the road. The passenger transport could not function properly either, since only the metro was able to continue at full capacity. Fortunately, it seems that little by little everything is getting back to normal.

As for other areas, if Covid-19 has brought us anything good, it is the rationalization of teleworking, so that many were able to easily continue to carry out their duties from home. The issue of coordinating homework with out-of-school children is another story.

