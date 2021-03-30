Here’s how Google Stadia works on Xbox Series X thanks to Microsoft Edge

The new Chromium-based Microsoft Edge is causing a stir. We have already talked about its main advantages over Google Chrome but now we can add one more: it will allow us to use Google Stadia from our Xbox.

Earlier this month, we informed you that testing of the new Edge Chromium on Xbox has started. Being able to have such a browser on our console has many advantages such as being able to use Discord to talk with our friends or even use Google Stadia.

The new Microsoft Edge continues to prove the reason for its existence

It is this last use that Tom Warren, reporter at The Verge, wanted to try. He shared it through his Twitter account, where we can see that the browser is working more than fine and how Google’s cloud-based video game service is running smoothly.

here is Google Stadia running on an Xbox Series X, thanks to the new Microsoft Edge Chromium browser being tested pic.twitter.com/i0RbL0p4OX

– Tom Warren (@tomwarren) March 30, 2021

This is great news for the end user, who won’t have to worry about which platform they use when playing. The future that is emerging for video games is more “democratic” than ever. Exclusivity is a thing of the past and the web, cloud and multiplatform are here to stay. And we celebrate it, of course.