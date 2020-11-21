Here’s how Microsoft contributed to the development of Google Chrome

Over a year ago, Microsoft announced that it was throwing in the towel with its Microsoft Edge browser. Despite the fact that the browser performed well, the integration with Windows 10 and the development of its own engine caused it to remain outdated from time to time. Therefore, they decided to take a big step forward and go for the redesign of a brand new browser based on Chromium, the engine of Google Chrome.

In this way, those of Redmond were betting on an approach similar to that of Opera or Brave. The new Microsoft Edge would have differentiating features, but using the same engine as its main competitor, Google Chrome. The first steps were to recover the key functionalities of its previous engine: smooth scrolling, accessibility, improved battery life, confidentiality …

Over 1,800 contributions to the Google Chrome engine

The Google Chrome engine is open-source, so its code is free and accessible by any developer, offering the possibility of incorporating as many improvements as necessary. So when Microsoft started refining Chromium, these improvements not only reflected in Microsoft Edge, they also appeared in Google Chrome, Opera, Brave, and other browsers with this engine.

Now, in one image, Eric Lawrence, Principal Program Manager of Microsoft’s web division, shows us the amount of contributions they have made to the Chromium project. Specifically, they submitted 1,835 change lists (changes that have been subject to version control or whose code is under review) in a single year.

Specifically, the changes made by 161 Microsoft developers were targeted at key features. They mainly focused on accessibility, autonomy, HTML controls, reading controls, canvas rendering, font rendering … and many other sections. As we can see, it looks like they took their commitment to the Google Chrome engine seriously.

In fact, Google’s browser performance has improved dramatically over the past year. Much of this success is due to Microsoft and all the changes it has come up with to make Microsoft Edge better. However, as part of the open-source philosophy, anyone can use these improvements and modernize their software.