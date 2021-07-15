Here’s how people management is expected to change in the new work environment

New ways of working and communicating: this is how people management is expected to change in the new work environment

The coronavirus pandemic has changed and modified many aspects of our daily life: what if the mask, and if the hydroalcoholic gel, and if the safety distance … But beyond all these health aspects, what has also changed COVID-19 is how we relate. The confinement and the damn virus made us change, veer towards more virtual social relations, at a distance. If we Spaniards, especially us, before the pandemic liked coffee with a friend, afterworks or family outings, with the pandemic we had to adapt to a new reality in which video calls, virtual afterworks and the absence of meetings with family or friends emerged as a protagonist.

But these changes weren’t just personal. Far from it all, these changes have affected our professional lives and have also changed the way we work and relate to ourselves at work. But how has our daily office life really changed? What new aspects this new reality has brought us and who – could be – have come to stay. We discovered:

Without a doubt, remote work has established itself as the main actor in this “film”. Telecommuting was the emergency solution for thousands and thousands of businesses at the start of the pandemic. And this element has evolved and progressed to different ways of working as we will see below. Without a doubt, this is one of the most drastic changes for workers, especially when talking about a culture as face to face as Spain. Telecommuting and all that it involves affects the way we work, logically, but also the way we interact.

And one of these new forms of activities derived from telework is hybrid work. It doesn’t matter if it’s two days in the office and three at home, one day at home and four in the office … a hybrid environment can be managed and managed in different ways and, for many, this is the formula for success. facing the present and the future in order to maintain flexibility that is increasingly attractive to companies and employees.

Logically, teleworking and hybrid work have encouraged the use of digital tools to organize our daily lives at work and also to guarantee connection between people. On the one hand, our routine already includes regular video calls, remote meetings or virtual events. Even, sometimes, in a massive way. Because being able to meet from anywhere and at any time also has negative aspects, be clear about this.

On the other hand, companies have worked – or should – nurture relationships between the people who make up their teams. This is why they have organized virtual afterworks, online company events, team meetings … Without a doubt, events that have changed the way we interact in the workplace.

Both companies that have opted for hybrid employment and those that have decided to return to 100% have faced a safe and responsible “de-escalation”. For this reason, we no longer see the same colleagues as before, probably because I have to come to the office on different days; neither can we have coffee with them like we did before or meet the ease we had in the pre-COVID 19 era. So in offices nothing is like before. And we’ll see if one day it can start again.

Flexibility reigns in the “new reality”



Finally, perhaps the most important aspect of the new times is flexibility. Flexibility when deciding where to work, how to work, how to meet, how to talk with colleagues … in short, flexibility in the way we work and interact, both inside and outside the work ecosystem. And, without a doubt, this is the great bet of the present.

Beyond the direct change component implied by the trends explained above, in a less direct way, it all affects people management. And it’s not the same thing to manage a face-to-face team as a remote team; It is no longer the same to look after the health of certain employees in the office as at home; The way to disconnect before and now coincides; Compensation has changed, training has changed, the tools we use … for this reason, beyond teleworking, returning to the office or flexibility, the way of managing people has also changed for always.

New ways of working and relationships, protagonists of the HR Innovation Summit

We will be talking a lot about flexibility, telecommuting, virtual and hybrid environments and new ways of working and connecting with each other at the HR Innovation Summit, the benchmark congress for the HR sector that returns stronger than ever in 2021. As we say, these novelties in the way of carrying out the work activities and relations with our teams will have a great protagonist in the event.

In fact, we will have a round table that will be exclusively devoted to it. Its title will be “New Ways to Communicate. The world has changed and so have we: how has this affected the business world? ‘ In attendance will be Diego Martn, HR and RRLL Director of HPE; Marije Scholma, Deputy Managing Director and Director of Employee Experience at Nationale-Nederlanden; Marta Fuentes, CHRO of Grupo Santaluca; and Andrs Ortega, Human Resources Manager at Experian for Iberia. All, in a debate moderated by Mireia Ranera, vice-president of ncipy, will give clues as to how these changes in the way of working and communicating have affected people management.

About the HR Innovation Summit

ElHR Innovation Summits, the benchmark congress on innovation in HR and business, is being held for the fourth year at the Circulo de Bellas Artes in Madridel on September 23. It is organized by RRHHDigital and has a face to face format with different conferences, discussion tables and contributions from major speakers and national or international experts. In addition, the event includes two areas: the Fernando de Rojas theater, where most of the content takes place, and the experiential area, with corners created by and for the enjoyment of the participants.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic and compliance with current health measures and protocols, this event will be limited to a maximum capacity of 300 participants in person, which makes this fourth edition of the HR Innovation Summit a very exclusive congress. Additionally, the conference will be televised and broadcast worldwide so that no one anywhere in the world misses a single detail of the most anticipated and disruptive event in business and HR.

A congress that counts, for another year, with EY as main sponsor, and the institutional support of the Spanish Association of Human Resources Directors. In addition, Aon, Cabify, Cigna, Hastee, Infojobs, Personio and The Adecco Group participate as Gold Sponsors, and Nationale-Nederlanden and Sodex only as Silver Sponsors. As a Bronze sponsor, the congress has the support of ncipy, NawaiamyVertis.BMW Madrides, the official vehicle of an event that also has the collaboration of companies such as Selecta, FrutalityoBarn de Salamanca, among others Coonices, the event agency and Events, the official technology provider.

