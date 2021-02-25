Here’s what job interviews look like after COVID-19

One of the first steps to take into account is the candidate’s level of knowledge of digital tools to be able to conduct conferences or collaborative work.

POR Entrepreneurship Club, 12:15 – February 25, 2021



Companies have adapted their recruiting processes to the post-covid era. The pandemic has forced them to reinvent themselves and avoid confined spaces during selection processes.

Circumstances have changed the staff selection process. The digital transformation has led to a change in the method for choosing the right candidate. In this sense, digital media is gaining ground compared to other options.

The Covid-19 has led most of the personnel selection processes to be carried out via the Internet. In these cases, having recruitment and selection software has become essential.

One of the first steps to take into account is the candidate’s level of knowledge of digital tools to be able to conduct conferences or collaborative work. Some of them are Teams, Skype, Zoom, Slack, or Google Meet. Already in the enclosure the rise in power of this type of work tools has been triggered.

Personal life vs professional life

From Bizneo, they point out that in post-covid interviews it is also handy to ask the candidate how they combine personal and professional life. And it is that combining the two has become more complicated since the confinement. Indeed, many people have been forced to work from home, so if they have children, they have had to combine household chores with their work obligations. So having a family reconciliation plan has become essential.

When evaluating the candidate, it is advisable to take into account their capacity for resilience. It is also advisable to assess your human qualities and your honesty. All this without forgetting their decisive and responsible capacity to adapt to the new situation and to complete the tasks.

Skills with digital tools are also a point to take into account, because in the post-covid era, the candidate will have to manage them on a daily basis. Thus, the management of technological tools plays an important role in their adaptation to the organization.

The Entrepreneurship Club

HRDigital