Here’s what our wastewater says about the evolution of the coronavirus in Spain

There are fewer and fewer viruses among us. This is the revelation that Spain obtained after analyzing the wastewater from more than thirty urban wastewater treatment plants across the country. “The measures that are adopted to prevent contagion are effective because the viruses that we detect continue to decrease as the time during which these measures have been applied increases.”

This is how Alejandra Puig, responsible for water quality at the Ministry of Ecological Transition, expresses itself. According to the results of the last report, prepared between November 15 and 21, the second wave would subside. There are ten territories in which the presence of the virus in treatment plants has decreased: in the areas of Barcelona and Zaragoza, Logroño, south of Madrid, Valencia, Badajoz, Cordoba, Seville, Tenerife and Gran Canaria.

For its part, there are 13 areas with a yellow dot, which means that the situation is stable compared to the previous week. In this phase are Ourense, Cantabria, Biscay, Álava, Valladolid, Soria, other areas of Zaragoza, Lleida, various points of the center of the Community of Madrid, Malaga and Granada.

On the contrary, in five regions they have seen an increase in concentrations of Coronavirus, those with the red dot: Asturias, Barcelona, ​​Segovia and central Madrid. “This is an early warning tool to inform health authorities that sick people are detected”, detailed Alejandra Puig.

Carina González, technical director of Laboratorio Gamaser, said the same: “Since people are infected, they are already starting to excrete these remains of Sars-Cov-2 in their feces, so that you can detect it before. people. have symptoms. “It is also used to detect asymptomatic patients. According to González, because” everyone excretes these remains in their faeces, so you can know which focus of the population may have this disease. “These analyzes are therefore one more tool for control the evolution of the pandemic.