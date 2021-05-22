Here’s what the data says two weeks after May 9

Publication: Saturday May 22, 2021 2:31 PM

All of the autonomous communities are below the extreme risk of coronavirus in Spain and deaths are reduced to levels not seen since August. This is the assessment given by the pandemic data two weeks after the end of the state of alarm. And, despite the fact that there are still many “assaults” on restrictions against COVID, a spike in pandemic data in our country has yet to be noticed. In fact, over the past two weeks, the incidence has dropped from 198 cases to 135.

However, as former WHO director Daniel López Acuña warns, this data “is not uniform across the country and neither is it a trend that allows us to say that we are below. a threshold”.

However, the number of infections has gradually decreased. So while on the last Friday with a state of alert Spain added almost 4,000 positives, now, two weeks later, there are 2,504. However, we still cannot be trusted. According to Acuña, “we could have the expression of these agglomerations in the next three or four days”.

For now, the data is favorable. The Basque Country, so far the most at-risk community, has managed to reduce its incidence by more than 25 points, with all regions already below the threshold of 250 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

The communities with the best data continue to be, with Ceuta, the Balearic Islands and the Valencian Community, with respectively 42 and 29 points of incidence. In the case of the autonomous city, the incidence is so low that it could already enter a situation of new normal.

To date, the Community of Madrid has the highest incidence in Spain, although it is also less than 250 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. Andalusia, Aragon, Navarre, Euskadi and Melilla are at the same level of alert, between 250 and 150 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

Pressure in ICUs is also decreasing across the country. Currently, an average of 17.27% of patients admitted to these units are due to COVID, while on May 7, it exceeded 20%. In this sense, the case of Catalonia is particularly positive, which for the first time in seven months has managed to get out of the extreme risk of occupation in intensive care units.

In addition, in the meantime, the vaccination is progressing. The most protected are those over 60, more than 90% of whom have received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine. So, the change in profile in patients with COVID is not strange. According to López Acuña, “the cases we have are very concentrated in groups under 60 years old”.

To maintain this downward trend, experts insist on the need to continue vaccinating. Currently, 19.6% of the population over 16 have already received the full COVID vaccine schedule.