“He’s a beautiful man. He looks like Superman.”

Updated: Thursday, July 22, 2021 10:51

Posted: 07/22/2021 10:49 AM

“He is a magnificent man”, “he looks like Superman”, “he is very handsome” or “now I want to visit Spain”, are some of the comments that can be read on Twitter and Youtube at About the interview with Pedro Sánchez on an American television channel.

And it is that the Prime Minister has caused a fury among American citizens, who have come to call him “the most beautiful Prime Minister in the world”.

One of those who highlighted his appeal was journalist Chris Morris, who shared on social media that his wife told him that she now wants to come and live in our country. “I was watching ‘Morning Joe’ and he said to me ‘we have to move to Spain’. I think it’s because its president looks like Superman,” he said on Twitter.

This type of comment was also seen on YouTube, where the channel posted the full interview with the leader of the Executive.

“He’s very sexy and also smart”, “what a sexy president”, “Pedro is fabulous”, are some of the comments that have been read on this social network.

While there were not just comments about his physique, some US citizens commented on the content of the interview. “I like the way Spain approaches the real problems. Climate change, pandemic, vaccines or the economy. Unlike Republicans, who only use denial and deviation,” wrote a user from his YouTube account.

There has also been no lack of comments from Spanish citizens who defend or criticize his management as head of government.