“He’s a kind of right-wing drug dealer who distributes bad methadone”

Posted: Sunday June 13 2021 12:51 PM

Gabriel Rufián, spokesperson for the ERC in Congress, called the Colón protest “a kind of far-right drug dealer where bad methadone is going to be distributed to these people.”

On a related note, Rufián claimed that “it will end up being a manifestation of Vox, who is like the class thug, that what he does is have others follow him”. In addition, he added that “things have changed”, such as the fact that now “citizens no longer exist”.

For her part, the interim president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, brought the king into the debate on pardons for tried prisoners. He did so in statements in Genoa before attending the demonstration in the Plaza de Colón in rejection of the pardon measure against the independence leaders. “What will the King of Spain do from now on?” Will he sign these graces? Will they make him an accomplice?

“Today we are not claiming the photo of Columbus, but the photo of dignity,” insisted Ayuso, who was applauded by supporters surrounding the popular siege of Genoa, 13. Absolute Rejection of what happening in Spain is very serious. They intend to steal the sovereignty of the Spanish people, they intend to carve up part of Spain, ”he said. You can see his full speech in this video.