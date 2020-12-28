“He’s not in opposition, he’s almost in ruins”

Publication: Monday December 28, 2020 12:09 PM

For Carmen Calvo, “it is difficult to recognize” the PP after his last criticism of the vaccination campaign against the coronavirus. “It is not in opposition, it is practically in destruction almost, especially in the destruction of the spirit, of the positive feelings that must be had now,” he said in ‘TVE’ .

The first vice-president spoke thus after the main opposition party criticized the logo of the government on the boxes where the Pfizer vaccines arrived this weekend or the distribution of the doses between the autonomous communities.

In this sense, Calvo said on Monday that “it is very difficult to understand that the day our country breathed because the first vaccines started, the PP was practically against the mood that Spain had yesterday”.

“It costs a lot of work to identify this PP so radical, so extreme”, insisted the number two of the executive. “There is hardly any need to wait for what they will say after a measure taken by the government, because we already know it is ‘no’, it sends a negative message to our country when it is not crossing Europe against the interests of Spain, ”added.

Illa denies executive making “propaganda” with vaccination

For his part, the Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, also responded to criticism from the opposition by questioning the fairness in the distribution of doses, saying that “this is not true”. “There are always people who want to dye a political dispute over what is a very technical, very sanitary process, and which opens a ray of hope and which we should all rejoice in,” he said in ” Cadena SER “.

The minister also responded to the PP’s reproaches by accusing the executive of making propaganda with the start of vaccination. “The protagonism, and rightly so, was the health professionals and the people who received the first doses,” said the chief of health.

Whoever wants to argue about this hope, there he is “

“Sometimes it seems like there is someone who is more determined to blur the collective effects, which ultimately belong to everyone, than to celebrate the steps we are taking very painstakingly to defeat this virus,” Illa said in the ‘SER’, where he recalled that the start of vaccination is “the beginning of the end” of the pandemic.

“Spain has seen a glimmer of hope, seen the beginning of the end, and anyone who wants to make an argument around this hope, well, there he”, condemned the minister of Al Rojo Vivo, questioned on this question.

For his part, the Minister of Transport, José Luis Ábalos, assured that this position caused him “a certain sadness”. “It seems that someone feels bad that we have hope and that we find the solution,” he laments.

The PP accuses the government of propaganda and of “trying to sell foreign successes”

For the leader of the PP, Pablo Casado, “this hope is not to be confused with propaganda”, but must be supported by “an effective management, far from seeking to sell foreign successes”.

At the same time, its national spokesperson, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, insisted on Monday that “we Spaniards would be calmer if, instead of making a propaganda effort, the government had made an effort to be transparent” .