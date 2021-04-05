Hifazat e Islam leader surprised with his second wife: video: Radical backup leader captured at hotel with his “ second wife ” in Bangladesh, incites violence against Prime Minister Modi

Strong points:

Mamunul Haque, the leader of the fundamentalist organization Hifazat-e-Islam, was surprised with a woman. The woman claims to be the second wife of Mamunul, who were both arrested at a hotel. And he rescued the radical leader.

We see in the video shared on social networks that Mamunool is arguing with the local population. We also hear him say that the woman is his second wife. The backup members got angry after Mamunul was captured and they attacked the hotel and vandalized it. He also threw stones at the hotel so that the Mamunool could be rescued. At around seven in the evening, Hifajat’s supporters rescued him. He left for Dhaka and the police did not arrest him. The police did not have enough courage to act against the safe people. Security people blocked the road and burned the tires after rumors of the arrest.

Mamunool secures his first wife

In a leaked phone call, it was revealed that Mamunool assured his first wife that he would tell everything when he got home. Local people said Mamoonul was taken from the hotel room with another woman. In the video, we hear him say that I came here for vacation. Meanwhile, Mamunool threatened to take legal action against the alleged harassment. Mamunool recently made a very controversial statement against idols. He opposed the installation of a statue of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Previously, Hifazat-e-Islam activists committed acts of violence, sabotage and arson across the country, including in Dhaka, Narayanganj, Sylhet, Brahmanberia, Chittagong on behalf of the opposition to the visit of the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Bangladesh. The militant organization used the children of Qaumi madrasas to sabotage and burn down government establishments. He also vandalized all government offices, police stations and temples in Brahmanberia and Chittagong. They attacked public vehicles and the police with bricks. Police also opened fire on them in two districts to keep the situation under control. At least 60 police officers were injured and 14 people died in the clash.