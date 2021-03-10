High Court of Pakistan: High Court of Pakistan rejects plea against Yousuf Raza Gilani: High Court rejects petition against Yousuf Raza Gilani

Islamabad

Pakistan’s Islamabad High Court rejected a ruling by the ruling party against former Prime Minister Yousuf Raza Gilani’s victory in the senatorial elections, saying it was not appropriate to unnecessarily drag the judiciary into the political affairs. Islamabad’s High Court heard a petition from Ali Nawaz, a member of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, who alleged that Gilani won the election by buying votes.

After hearing the initial arguments, the Chief Justice of the High Court Athar Minalla asked the petitioner to address the Pakistan Election Commission where the case is already being heard. The court said it was not fair to needlessly drag the judiciary into political matters and dismissed the petition.

Pakistani opposition parties made Gilani their co-candidate for Senate Speaker this week. Gilani, who contested the Senate election as the Pakistani Democratic Movement candidate, defeated Pakistani candidate Tehreek-e-Insaf and Finance Minister Abdul Hafiz Sheikh.

Yusuf Raza Gilani