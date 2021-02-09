Hindi sex news: sex with Donald Trump the worst 90 seconds of my life, accuses pornstar Stormy Daniels – Sex with Donald Trump was the worst 90 seconds of my life, says pornstar Stormy Daniels

Pornstar Stormy Daniels has a sensational relationship with Donald Trump. Stormy Daniels said: Having sex with Trump was the worst 90 second pornstar of her life.

The sensational claims about pornstar Stormy Daniels’ alleged sex with Donald Trump have created a ruckus. Stormy Daniels has claimed that having sex with former US President Donald Trump was the worst 90 seconds of her life. He also said Trump formed a relationship with me about 15 years ago behind his wife Melania.

Michael Cohen interviewed Stormy Daniels

Former Trump attorney general Michael Cohen interviewed pornstar Stormy Daniels on his podcast, Mea Culpa, as the Associate Press news agency reported. In this conversation, Michael Cohen and Stormy Daniels spoke about their experiences with former US President Donald Trump.

Stormy said this when remembering sex with Trump

Stormy Daniels recalled the alleged sex scandal of 2006, saying that I only hated myself for this whole incident. Stormi added that Trump waited naked in the hotel room, much like American actor Burt Raynalds did at the bedside. When I got to the shore she stood on the bed and started saying now it’s your turn. I said what So he said I wanted you to show how much you want or just want to go back to the trailer park.

Stormy Daniels has been in discussion since 2016

Stormy Daniels had revealed that she had sex with then-President Donald Trump in 2018. After that, she made headlines in the US media for several months. It was also reported that during his presidential election campaign in 2016, Donald Trump also paid $ 130,000 to keep Stormy Daniels silent.

Tension could rise in Melania and Trump

Melania reportedly gave birth to Trump’s child, Baron, just months after having sex with Stormy Daniels. In the wake of Stormy Daniels’ statement, it is believed that the current tension between Donald Trump and Melania may increase again. Several reports claimed that Melania was considering a divorce as soon as Trump was removed from office.