Hindu goddess on Tamil Facebook post: Sri Lankan woman posted pornography of raging Tamil Kali’s mother Kali on Facebook

There was a ruckus in the publication of a pornographic photo of Kali, the mother of a lawyer in Sri Lanka, residents of the Thamil community demanded strict action against the accused woman.

There has been a ruckus in Sri Lanka following the publication of an obscene photograph of Kali, the mother of a lawyer. Members of the Sri Lankan Tamil community have demanded strict action against the accused lawyer. Not only that, many organizations, including the Tamil National Alliance of Tamils ​​in the country, have called on the government to prosecute the guilty lawyer under cyber law in the capital Colombo.

Speaking to Russian news site Sputnik, the head of the Hindu organization Siva Senai, MP Sachchanathan said the provocative message had hurt not only the Hindu community but also other people who are planning to live in such a way. peaceful. He said we are getting letters from Sri Lankan Tamils ​​living all over the world. Not only that, Sri Lankan Tamils ​​living abroad are writing a letter to the Sri Lankan embassy to demand action against this post and Facebook.

“Our campaign will intensify if the lawyer is not arrested,” warned Sachitanathan. Another Hindu organization said that in a country dominated by Buddhism, Facebook posts have been used to incite communalism. She called on Sri Lankan Tamils ​​to campaign for a police complaint against the accused lawyer.

The priestly association said, “For the past three days, Kariyavasam biographers have posted on Facebook in a way that is an insult to Mother Kali and a disgusting portrayal of her.” He also wrote a letter in this regard to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. Sri Lankan MP Mr. Ganeshan also spoke out against this pornography of Maa Kali. Ganeshan said the arrest of the accused woman is necessary for religious groups across the country to remain at peace. Tamils ​​are the largest minority group in Sri Lanka that follows Hinduism.