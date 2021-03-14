hindu temple in pakistan: a hindu community in pakistan forgives a crowd accused of having vandalized a temple in khyber pakhtunkhwa: hindus in pakistan forgive the crowd who broke the temple of khyber pakhtunkhwa

Strong points:

In Pakistan, the Hindus announced the forgiveness of the crowd who broke the temple: on December 30, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a crowd of fundamentalists broke the temple and in this case 50 people were arrested in this case, sorry to the initiative of the deputy of Imran

Local Hindus have decided to forgive the extremists who broke the temple of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the ancestral state of Imran Khan in Pakistan. The involvement of Imran’s party deputies and many influential Muslim leaders in this deal begs the question whether it is Hindus’ generosity or helplessness? The centuries-old temple was smashed and burned down by fundamentalists from Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam, Pakistan’s religious party. After that Pakistan was deeply troubled all over the world. The Supreme Court of Pakistan itself ordered the Imran government to rebuild the temple.

Hindus forgive the crowd who broke the temple

Now the Hindu community living in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan have decided to forgive the mob accused of vandalizing and burning down the nearly century-old temple in the state. Local religious leaders and members of the Hindu community met on Saturday to resolve the dispute. In an informal meeting called a jirga, the accused apologized for the attack and for committing a similar incident in 1997.

Muslim rulers assured Hindus to protect

The leaders of the Muslim religion have assured that they will protect the Hindus and their rights according to the constitution of the country. A copy of the agreement reached at the meeting will be submitted to the Supreme Court so that the accused can be released. It is noteworthy that on December 30 last year, a mob led by local clerics and members of the fundamentalist Jamiat-Ulema-e-Islam party vandalized the temple and tomb in the village of Tari in the district of Karak from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and set it on fire was handed over to

Agreement of Imran Khan’s party at the initiative of the MLA

Speaking to the media after a meeting with local ulemas, Pakistan Hindu Council Chairman Ramesh Kumar said the incident hurt the feelings of Hindus around the world. The Tehreek-e-Insaf party ticket deputy said the Jirga proceedings took place under the chairmanship of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s chief minister Mahmud Khan.

Frenzied mob stormed historic temple in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan and set it on fire

Police arrested 50 people

Significantly, 50 people were arrested in this case. India also expressed deep concern over the incident. The Supreme Court of Pakistan ordered the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to rebuild the temple.