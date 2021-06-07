Hindu traders in Balochistan have received threats – Whidbey Daily News

The attackers killed Hindu businessman Ashok Kumar. Threatened leaflets have been pasted on market and national highway signboards.

Lahore. Hindu traders and shopkeepers in Pakistan’s Balochistan province are under constant threat. Unidentified assailants killed businessman Ashok Kumar here. Since then, businessmen here have been receiving constant death threats.

According to Pakistani media reports, the attackers, who had failed to make improvements in the week, fired indiscriminately into the air at Wa Bazar market in Khujdar district. At the same time, the attackers killed Hindu businessman Ashok Kumar. According to Pakistani media, pamphlets have been pasted in the market and on national highway signboards. It is written that if shopkeepers allow local women to enter the shop, they will have to suffer dire consequences.

Demand for arrest of businessman’s killers

Shopkeepers and locals began protesting after the businessman was killed. Protesters blocked the national highway for hours and protested. The government has demanded the release of the attackers. National Party activists and businessmen chanted slogans against the local administration, alleging that the institutions responsible for maintaining law and order had failed to do their part and save lives and property. The traders demanded early arrest of Ashok Kumar’s killers.