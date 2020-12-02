Hiring of disabled professionals decreases by 29%

The Randstad Foundation carried out a study on the occasion of the International Day of the Disabled, celebrated this Thursday, December 3, and in which it analyzes the evolution of the hiring of this group of professionals. For this, it was based on data published by the Public Employment Service (SEPE) from January to October between 2010 and 2020. It also took into account the type of contract of these professionals – defined and temporary – , and their autonomous community.

The Randstad Foundation points out that, so far this year, professionals with disabilities have signed 71,404 contracts, a volume that has fallen by 28.6% compared to last year, when 100,003 were signed. particular impact on the hiring of people with disabilities, breaking with a positive trend over seven years and pushing this labor market indicator down to 2014 levels.

Evolution of contracts for professionals with disabilities

Source: Randstad Foundation based on SEPE data

By analyzing the historical series, the study reveals that between 2010 and 2012, the volume of contracts for people with disabilities remained at around 52,000 signatures. Since then, this indicator has recorded seven consecutive years of increase, several of which even exceed double digits, to exceed 100,000 contracts for the first time in history in 2019. But in 2020, circumstances caused the volume of 28.6%, registering the current 71,404 contracts.

Regarding the nature of the contracts, the study underlines that during the first ten months of 2020, 13,078 professionals with disabilities signed an indefinite contract in our country, which represents 18.3% of the total number of signatures. , while the remaining 81.7%, or 58,326 contracts, were temporary, a distribution of volumes similar to last year. Compared to 2019, CDIs were reduced by 30.3% while CDIs were down 28.2%.

The importance of converting contracts to permanent contracts should be noted, since 52% of permanent contracts come from permanent contracts, a rate of 8.8 percentage points higher than that recorded last year. This means that in 2020, 6,807 conversions from CDI to CDI were made.

“This collapse in hiring shows that people with disabilities suffer particularly from the employment crisis caused by the pandemic. From the Randstad Foundation, we consider that employability is essential to improve the living conditions of people with disabilities. In fact, these professionals have skills and talents of great value to businesses. The best proof of this is that, as we can see in this study, the conversion of temporary contracts to permanent contracts is increasing, ”says Mara Viver, director of the Randstad Foundation.

The islands, Catalonia and the Community of Madrid suffer the worst falls

The Randstad Foundation study also took into account the place where the worker develops his work.

Contracts for disabled professionals by the CCAA

Source: Randstad Foundation based on SEPE data

All communities are experiencing decreases in their volume of hiring disabled people compared to last year, the most marked being those recorded in the Canaries (-46.4%), the Balearic Islands (-39.4%), Catalonia (-36.4%), the Community of Madrid (-35.2%) and Castilla y Len (-30.8%), all above the national average (-28.6%).

With less marked declines than the average for the country, we find Cantabria (-27.9%), Castilla-La Mancha (-27.5%), La Rioja (-27.1%), Euskadi, Asturias (the two with – 24.9%) and the region of Murcia (-24.1%).

The least pronounced decreases in the hiring of people with disabilities were recorded in Extremadura (-13.1%), Aragn (-17.6%), Galicia, Navarre (both with -21.9%) , Andalusia and the Valencian Community (both with -21.4%).

In terms of hiring volumes, Andalusia (14,438), the Community of Madrid (10,688) and Catalonia (8,185) recorded the highest number of businesses of disabled professionals signing more contracts, together representing 46.7% of the total countries.

At the provincial level, Las Palmas (-49.4%), Palencia (-49%), Guadalajara (-47.4%), Zamora (-46.5%) and Girona (-42.4%) were the which experienced the most significant drop in hiring in this segment of professionals. For their part, Segovia (-0.6%), Crdoba (-3.7%), Albacete (-8.8%), Cceres (-9.3%) and Almera (-11.4%) recorded less marked declines.

