The pandemic worsens the situation of female employment: the hiring of women fell by 29% in 2020

Randstad, number 1 in human resources in Spain and in the world, carried out a study on the evolution of the recruitment of women during the last year, on the occasion of the commemoration of the day of the woman on Monday 8 March. To do this, he compared the figures for the past year provided by the State Public Employment Service (SEPE).

Randstad reveals that contracts signed by women have fallen by 29% in the past year, from 775,121 initialed in January 2020 to 550,578 twelve months later, while in the case of men the drop was 24 %. Due to the crisis, women stopped signing. around 225,000 contracts in 2020.

Evolution of hiring over the last twelve months

Source: Randstad and SEPE

The impact of the pandemic has particularly affected women workers, since, on average, their hiring over the past year has been 25.8% lower than that of men. With the exception of this considerable difference, the evolution of the hiring of women and men was similar in 2020, the main drops being the lockdowns in April and August.

In the case of the volume of hiring women, after the fall of April, it recorded three months of promotions, up to more than 674,000 signatures. After the collapse of August, when this indicator fell to 486,000 contracts, female hires recovered so much that September was the month with the most contracts after the pandemic, 732,853. But since then, the worsening sanitary conditions have led the indicator to show a negative trend of four months of decline, until the beginning of the year with 550,578 signatures.

“The economic crisis linked to health services has worsened the inequalities and discrimination that women often face in the labor market. The Randstad study highlights that we are the most affected by this crisis, although there is room for hope. 40% of the contracts we sign are carried out in the trade, agriculture and health sectors, and the recruitment of women is increasing in logistics. All of them, fundamental sectors of our recovery ”, assures Mara ngeles Tejada, general manager of public affairs at Randstad.

The under-25s are the ones suffering the most from the drop in hiring

The Randstad report analyzes the main amplitudes of the hiring of female workers. Thus, the 550,578 contracts signed by the workers in January 2021 represent 42.3% of the total, a rate which, a year ago, was 45.1%, 2.8 tenths higher.

Regarding the type of contract signed by the workers, 10% were for an indefinite period and 90% for a fixed term, a similar percentage in the case of titles, which signed 9.8% permanent contracts and 90.8% temporary contracts.

Hiring of workers by age group

Source: Randstad and SEPE

Randstad also took into account the age of the workers who sign a contract. Compared to a year ago, the segment most affected is that of the under-25s, who saw the number of contracts decrease by 36.5%.

The less pronounced falls are women between 25 and 45 – the largest group -, with a drop of 27.6%, and those over 45, who signed 26.9% fewer contracts.

40% of women’s contracts concern the health sector, commerce and agriculture

Randstad points out that the three sectors in which the most contracts were signed by women in January, health (77599), commerce (74842) and primary (68202), are among those which recorded less pronounced declines. than a year ago. In fact, four out of ten contracts signed by women workers in January concerned one of these three sectors.

With decreases also less than 20% and contract volumes of more than 60,000 companies, there are administrative and auxiliary activities, with 66,700 companies and a decrease of 19%, and manufacturing industries, which signed 63,350 contracts and have down 6.9% from a year ago.

The domestic workers sector deserves a separate mention, as it is the one with the most women, no less than 90.4%. It is one of the few sectors in which the hiring of women increased in 2020, as it increased by 4.6%, from 13,919 a year ago to 14,563 contracts in progress.

Evolution of female hiring by sector and weight in relation to the total

Source: Randstad and SEPE

The logistics sector, one of the most dynamic job generators in our country, also increased its hiring in 2020, with growth of 2.6% from 30,484 companies in January of last year to 31 2565 today.

On the other hand, the most marked sectors are the hotel industry, with a decrease of 77.3% compared to a year ago, and recreational and artistic activities, which suffered a decrease of 66.7%.

Regarding the sectors where the presence of women is highest, after domestic employment, there is health (78.4%), education (67.7%) and public administration (66 , 3%). The lowest percentages are the extractive industries (13.2%) and construction (7.5%).

Canary Islands, Asturias, Balearic Islands and Madrid lead the falls

The autonomous community where the contract is signed was also taken into account when carrying out this study. Randstad points out that the biggest drops in female hiring compared to January 2020 occurred in the Canaries (-49.6%), Asturias (-39.7%), the Balearic Islands (-36.8% ) and the Community of Madrid (-36.1%). With more marked declines than the national average (-29%) are Cantabria (-34.2%), Extremadura (-31.8%), Aragn (C-31.4%), Castilla y Len (-30, 7%), La Rioja (-30.6%), Galicia (-30.1%), Navarre (-29.8%) and Catalonia (-29.8%).

Evolution of the recruitment of women by autonomous community

Source: Randstad and SEPE

Already condescending less pronounced than the national average, are the Basque Country (-28.8%), the Region of Murcia (-25.9%), Andalusia (-22.9%), the Valencian Community (-21 , 3%) and Castilla-La Stain (-17.3%).

At the provincial level, the most marked falls in contracts signed by female workers were recorded in Tenerife (-52.9%), Las Palmas (-46.7%), Huesca (-46.3%), Teruel ( -42.4%).) And Salamanca (-42.1%), while less pronounced declines occurred in Guadalajara (-0.6%), Toledo (-7.5%), Tarragona (-15 , 3%), Huelva (-16.4%) and Cordoba (-16.5%).

Regarding volumes, Andalusia (139083), Catalonia (85700), the Community of Madrid (66549) and the Valencian Community (52488) represent 62% of all contracts signed in the country in January by female workers. , all greater than 50,000 items.

Weight of female hires in January according to the autonomous community

Source: Randstad and SEPE

Remote, with more discreet volumes and below 30,000 contracts, are the Basque Country (29456), Galicia (29207), Castilla-La Mancha (24330), Castilla y Len (24034), the Region of Murcia ( 18119), the Canary Islands (16,411), Aragn (14,756), Extremadura (12,168) and Navarre (11,749).

The communities with the fewest contracts signed by women, below 10,000, are Asturias (8,556), the Balearic Islands (6,930), Cantabria (5,881) and La Rioja (3,616).

