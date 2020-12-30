“His concern was not the health of the Spaniards”

Publication: Wednesday, December 30, 2020 1:21 PM

First reactions to the political earthquake of Minister Illa’s candidacy for elections in Catalonia. LaSexta having advanced exclusively, the Minister of Health will be the CPS candidate in the Catalan elections. A political movement that the PP criticizes harshly.

“Illa’s concern was not the health of the Spaniards, it was to be a candidate for the Generalitat. The disastrous management of the pandemic as a showcase,” said Teodoro García Egea, secretary general of the PP, via Twitter. García Egea adds that “the intervention of Madrid is the minister’s first campaign act for the Catalan elections” and accuses him of “working more as a candidate than as a minister of Spain”.

Cuca Gamarra also spoke in the same vein. According to the PP spokesperson, Illa “took off her mask” and stressed that “it was never her mission to manage health, everything was a springboard for the Catalan elections”. “And the Spaniards are suffering from its management, the worst in Europe: 75,000 deaths, the highest rate of infected toilets and infections per capita”, adds Gamarra also on social networks.

From Vox, they also reacted to Illa’s candidacy. “I don’t know what the poor Catalans will have done to deserve Salvador Illa as a candidate for the Generalitat, but please don’t send Iceta to us as Minister of Health !!!!”, said Espinosa de los Monteros, Congress spokesperson. by Vox.

For his part, and in a political touch, Oriol Junqueras spoke via Twitter. “Illa represents the bet of the PSC to get the votes of the citizens. In these elections we will have to choose between the ERC and the PSC. We won them in the last two elections, and we will do it again. Come on!” (ERC) on their social networks.

Meanwhile, and through Toni Cantó, Ciudadanos accuses Minister Illa of lying and remembers his interview yesterday on TVE, where Salvador Illa claimed that Iceta was “the best person” to be a candidate for the CPS . “They are not telling the truth or the doctor,” Cantó adds on his Twitter profile, sharing a video with the statements of the Minister of Health.