his electric scooter explodes before it ignites in his apartment – ScoopCube

the essentials In Nice, a father was very afraid. His electric scooter caught fire and caused a fire in his home.

On Thursday June 3rd, an electric scooter caught fire and caused a fire. According to Nice-Matin, a father returning from the school where he picked up his son left the vehicle at the entrance to his apartment. But while he was preparing the snack in the kitchen, “everything in the apartment turned black, poisonous,” he told our colleagues.

The father then heard an explosion sound before seeing flames. He quickly took the burning scooter to the balcony, where he managed to extinguish the fire by spraying the vehicle. Our colleagues report, however, that the flames burned his legs.

The firefighters quickly went to the scene of the accident and determined that the disaster was extinct.