His Majesty the King receives in audience the Board of Directors of the Adecco Foundation on the occasion of its 20th anniversary

His Majesty the King received in audience the members of the Board of Directors of the Adecco Foundation, which has just completed 20 years of experience in the service of the employment of the most vulnerable people,

During this time, the institution, created in 1999 as a result of the social responsibility assumed by the Adecco Group, made a social investment of 178,444,537 euros which generated a social footprint of 264,632 jobs for people in great difficulty d ” access to the labor market: disabled, long-term unemployed over 45, women with unshared family responsibilities and / or victims of gender-based violence, and other people at risk of exclusion.

The meeting, held at the Palacio de la Zarzuela in Madrid, brought together, with His Majesty and under the strict security measures required by the health emergency, the chairman of the Board of Directors of the Adecco Foundation, Enrique Snchez; Francisco Mesonero, its managing director; the vice-chairman of the board, Ins Juste and other representatives of the governing body of the Adecco Foundation: Emilio Zurutuza, Santiago Soler and Iker Barricat.

The members of the Board of Directors of the Adecco Foundation expressed their gratitude to the Royal House for the support given to the mission of the Adecco Foundation, being the fourth time that the Board of Directors is received in audience, after the 5, 10 and 15 years old. receptions, respectively.

Enrique Snchez, President of the Adecco Foundation underlined that: “our mission, #EmpleoParaTodos, is today a national priority in which companies, public authorities and civil society must align themselves to achieve tangible and transformative results. Only by working together, and with the Sustainable Development Goals as the overarching roadmap, can we move towards an inclusive economic recovery, in which no one is left behind. The fact that the Royal House is opening its doors to us is an extraordinary incentive not to abandon the effort to build a more inclusive labor market and to give new generations a better future ”.

The president of the Adecco Foundation also had a special mention for the companies and entities that collaborate in the mission of the Adecco Foundation, to which he thanked their trust: “currently, we have reached nearly half a thousand strategic alliances , aligned with the 2030 Agenda, which makes our founding objective possible ”.

In this sense, Snchez valued the principle of transparency as a pillar to build trust between all stakeholders, recalling that the Adecco Foundation is leading, for the third consecutive year, the Transparency and Good Governance ranking of Corporate Foundations in Spain. , being also the first accredited for the respect of the 7 principles established by the loyalty establishments

Among all the initiatives developed with the business fabric, the manager highlighted the #CEOPorLaDiversidad alliance, a pioneering initiative in Europe in which the Adecco Foundation and the CEOE Foundation brought together 61 companies, represented by their CEOs, in the and a innovative change in diversity, equity and inclusion (De&I) policies, which contribute to business excellence and the reduction of inequalities in Spain. This alliance will soon present the first white paper on diversity, equity and inclusion of the business community in Spain.

For his part, Francisco Mesonero, Director General of the Adecco Foundation, underlined that: “this Hearing symbolizes the support, the interest and the impetus that the Royal House has always shown with the social and economic progress of the country. For the Adecco Foundation, this meeting is a tremendous stimulus to continue working for the employment of the most vulnerable; a mission which is today assuming unprecedented importance, in a crisis scenario which threatens to lead into poverty and social exclusion of people already facing great difficulties before the pandemic ”.

Projects to reduce inequalities during a pandemic

Finally, the board of directors of the Adecco Foundation presented to His Majesty the most imminent projects in which he is working to stop the expansion of exclusion and poverty resulting from the pandemic. On the one hand, the #MovilizacinPorElEmpleo project, whose mission is to relocate all unemployed people due to COVID-19 in sectors that currently need candidates, by investing in the development of knowledge and skills through decommissioning projects and upgrading of skills.

Second, the #EmergenciaPorElEmpleo project, led by the Adecco Foundation, calls on businesses to get involved in responding to 10,000 families in poverty and vulnerability. The initiative aims to allocate 13 million euros and already benefits from the support of 14 companies whose collaboration helps 786 families.

Composition of the Board of Directors of the Adecco Foundation

The Board of Directors of the Adecco Foundation is made up of renowned personalities with extensive experience in the field.

President

Enrique Sanchez

Vice-president

Ins Just

Patterns

Iker Barricat

Jos Isaas Rodriguez

Santiago soler

Sonia Pascual Gmez-Cutara

Patrons Emeritus

Emilio Zurutuza

Jos Mara Echevarra

Enrique Snchez from Len

Miguel Rodrguez- Piero and Bravo-Ferrer

