History of the Suez Canal: History of the Suez Canal Construction and Conflict: History of Suez Canal Construction and Controversy

The architecture that was created in the 19th century to connect the Mediterranean Sea and the Red Sea, which is discussed everywhere today. A ship has been stuck in the Suez Canal for about five days and the international community has had to come forward to evacuate it. In such a situation, the story of this canal becomes even more special. In 1854, Ferdinand de Lessip, former ambassador to France, concluded an agreement with the Ottoman governor of Egypt. For this, it was proposed to build a 100 mile canal on the Isthmus of Suez. The international team of engineers prepared the construction plan and in 1856 the Suez Canal Company was prepared. He was granted the right to operate the canal for 99 years after the work was completed.

The construction was done by hand

Construction began in April 1859. There was not a lot of technology and equipment at the time it was built. The workers built it by hand. Later came European workers who had better equipment. During this period, conflicts over workers and the cholera epidemic also spread. Eventually its work was completed in 1869. At first it measured 25 feet deep and 72 feet wide at the bottom of the canal and 200 to 300 feet wide at the surface. From 1876, work began to improve it further. After that this road started to be used with a lot of noise.

Just like that

In 1875, Great Britain became the main shareholder of the Suez Canal Company when it bought shares from the new Ottoman governor. Seven years later, in 1882, Great Britain captured Egypt. In 1936, Egypt obtained its independence but Great Britain had the right to Canal. After World War II, Egypt demanded independence from British troops in the Canal area and in July 1956 Egyptian President Jamal Abdel Nasser nationalized Canal. He hopes that with the help of the toll, the cost of building the huge Nile dam can be spent.

And peace has returned

In response, Israel marched and British and French troops occupied the canal area. However, all had to return under pressure from the United Nations. Egypt regained control of the canal and opened it to commercial shipping. Egypt closed it 10 years later and for the next eight years it remained a front line between Egyptian and Israeli forces. In 1975 Egyptian President Anwar al-Saadat opened it as a sign of peace and today dozens of ships leave here every day.