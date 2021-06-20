Hitler vs Stalin: Hitler or Stalin who are the worst dictators in history

Berlin / Moscow

It has been 80 years since Joseph Stalin invaded Nazi Germany against the Soviet Union by Adolf Hitler. On June 22, 1941, the German army armed with modern weapons launched an all-out attack on the eastern part of the then Soviet Union. This attack was so horrific that in the first month of the war about 1 lakh of people lost their lives. Millions of people died in the fierce four-year war. The main defendants of this war were Hitler and Stalin. Do you know who was the worse of the two?

Adolf Hitler

Born in Austria, 5ft 8in, World War I veteran, Nazi leader who later became Chancellor of Germany. He killed over 30 million people to spread the ideology of Nazi supremacy in Europe. In this the number of Jews alone was six million.

Hitler’s habits

Hitler was an animal lover, although before committing suicide he tested it on his own dog Blondie to test the effects of the poison. This Nazi dictator kept away from tobacco, alcohol. Hitler drank cocaine.

Hitler’s love life

Hitler was deeply in love with a woman named Eva Braun. When Hitler first met Eva, she was 40 years old while Eva was 17. Eva and Hitler were married in Germany on April 29, 1945. This marriage lasted only one day and on April 30, 1945, Eva committed suicide by consuming poison. On the evening of the same day, Hitler also committed suicide.

What was the result of the attack on Russia?

Hitler attacked the then Soviet Union with 4 million Nazi soldiers. However, due to the harsh winter, the Nazi army was uprooted and had to face defeat. The Battle of Stalingrad turned out to be a turning point in the war. It was also the beginning of the defeat of the Hitler army.

Hitler was responsible for how many murders?

Hitler is believed to be responsible for the deaths of around 30 million people. Affected by Nazi ideology, he slaughtered around six million Jews living in different countries of Europe.

Hitler’s thoughts on Stalin

“Cold-blooded blackmailer”.

Hitler’s death

He committed suicide at the age of 56 in Berlin on April 30, 1945.

What kind of person was Hitler?

bad person A deranged dictator who killed millions of people in an attempt to eradicate the race.

Stalin

Stalin was the son of a shoemaker born in Georgia. His height was only 5 feet 4 inches. Despite this, he called himself Stalin, which means “man of steel”.

Stalin’s habits

Stalin was a pipe drinker. At that time, pipe smoking was considered a noble pastime. Stalin was very fond of wine, music, jokes and billiards. He often gave big parties. In which he used to fulfill all his hobbies.

Stalin’s love life

Stalin was a bad husband. He himself killed his wife Nadezhda in 1932. Stalin is said to have had several girlfriends. He also had three children. Whose daughter Svetlana Alliluyeva was married to senior Indian officials. She also lived in India for a long time. However, seeing the threat from Russia, he spent the rest of his life seeking political asylum in America.

Stalin’s strategic capacity

Stalin never liked war. When Hitler invaded the Soviet Union, he fought the Nazi army along with the United States and Great Britain. He inspired his army and the people of the Soviet Union to fight Hitler’s army to their last breath. 2 crore 60 lakh people were killed in this war.

Stalin’s thoughts on Hitler

“Too bad we didn’t catch him alive.”

How many deaths was Stalin responsible for?

Stalin is believed to be responsible for 40 million deaths. Including the number of Russians killed in the war with the Nazis.

Stalin’s death

Stalin died of a stroke on March 5, 1953 at the age of 74. His last visit was with state honors.

What kind of person was Stalin?

bad person A deranged dictator who starved and imprisoned millions of his own people.