HMS Queen Elizabeth: F-35, Chinook, Apache reached the Indian Ocean with HMS Queen Elizabeth, what is Britain’s intention?

The British Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth entered the Indian Ocean with its strike group. British aircraft carriers have a full fleet of destroyers, frigates, submarines and minesweepers. It is the first time that Britain has made a strategic deployment of its largest warship in the Indian Ocean. It is said that this aircraft carrier will also conduct maneuvers in this area with the Indian Navy. Not only that, this aircraft carrier will also participate in exercises with the US and Japanese navies in the South China Sea to tease China. China’s troubles have increased the most due to the arrival of this aircraft carrier in the Indian Ocean. China wishes to rapidly increase its naval power in this area. This is the reason why China is trying to build military bases in many countries including Sri Lanka, Laos, Maldives.

These weapons of war are deployed on the aircraft carrier

The Striker Group consists of two squadrons of F-35B Lightning fighter jets, numbering 36. This fighter jet is equipped with stealth technology. It is one of the deadliest fighter jets in the world. Apart from this, 14 helicopters are also deployed to locate enemy submarines at sea. It also includes Chinook heavy lift helicopter, Apache attack helicopter. The aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth can carry more than 65 aircraft at a time. It has a total of nine decks below the flight deck. In which are kept fighter planes, helicopters and other weapons. There are two elevators in the aircraft carrier to bring these ships to the flight deck.

High-tech radar is the greatest strength of this aircraft

Weighing 65,000 tonnes, this aircraft carrier is 280 meters long. Despite its heaviness, this aircraft carrier can travel at a speed of 59 kilometers per hour. HMS Queen Elizabeth can be manned by 1,600 sailors, including 250 commandos. It is equipped with BE’s S1850M long-range radar, which can detect enemy ships at a distance of 400 km. It is equipped with the Type 997 Artisan medium range radar, capable of tracking 900 targets at a time up to a distance of 200 km. In addition, this 3D radar can also detect targets the size of a bird or a tennis ball flying at a speed of 3 Mach.

The British aircraft carrier did not come alone

The carrier’s attack group consists of two Type 45-class destroyers, two Type 23 miniatures, two tankers, and a fleet of helicopters. It is believed that due to his maneuvers near China, tension between the two countries could escalate. At the same time, there is a discussion that Australia and Canada can also be invited into this exercise. China’s relations with these two countries are also at a low level. British Foreign Secretary Dominic Robb said the deployment of this attack group marked the start of a new era of defense ties with India and its allies in the Indo-Pacific. Britain said the deployment of HMS Queen Elizabeth represented the country’s commitment to deepen diplomatic, economic and security ties with India and the Indo-Pacific region.

China irritated by British aircraft carrier

The tension between Britain and China is greatest in Hong Kong. Hong Kong was once a British colony. Britain later handed it over to China for a fixed term with conditions. In violation of these conditions, China forcibly imposed all Chinese laws on Hong Kong. In response to which Britain announced that it would also grant citizenship of its country to residents here. Apart from this, tensions between Britain and China are also at their peak over issues such as the suppression of human rights of Uyghurs, the bullying in the South China Sea, the annexation attempts of Taiwan.