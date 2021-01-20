home confinement and curfew at 8:00 p.m.

Publication: Wednesday, January 20, 2021 7:32 AM

Interterritorial health council and on the table, the possible advancement of the curfew and home care. The Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, in an interview this Monday with ‘Al Rojo Vivo’, has already dismissed the latter and maintains that the current tools make it possible to defeat the third wave of coronavirus.

Communities such as Andalusia, Asturias, Castile and León and Murcia have asked the government to study this measure in order to provide the territories with legal instruments allowing them to decree home confinements in their autonomies. But in the absence of this “authorization”, the regional presidents call on their citizens to confirm themselves.

The current state of alarm does not provide for house arrest. Only the central government can impose it, but so far it does not appear to be in their plans. This is why several communities have requested that the decree of a state of alert be amended to allow them to impose confinement in second homes if they deem it necessary, given the progress of the pandemic. Changing it would involve sending it back to the Congress of Deputies for approval.

Andalusia, for example, asks the Government to confine the municipalities in homes of more than 1,000 cases per 100,000 inhabitants and to authorize the postponement of the curfew: “The central government is playing with fire. Here there can only be one maxim that it saves lives. “

Castilla y León believes that there are certain municipalities “that we should reconfigure. I suggested to some mayors to confine themselves because the data is shocking” and called on citizens to stay at home. “We want tools to govern. The perimeter containment works when there is home confinement. Only with the perimeter something is achieved but it is very slow,” said the Minister of Health.

What will happen to the curfew?

There are also communities that want to extend the curfew, now scheduled to not start before 10 p.m. and end after 7 a.m. Some communities want to move it forward so that the streets are emptied sooner and new infections can be prevented.

Castilla y León has decided to maintain the curfew at 8:00 p.m. The government appealed, but the Supreme Court has yet to rule. The Basque Country has also acknowledged that it plans to advance the curfew to 6:00 p.m. or 8:00 p.m. Galicia has said it will explore the possibility of expanding the limits. mobility. The curfew is now at 10 p.m. Andalucia has also offered to advance the curfew to 8 p.m., but for now it will remain at 10 p.m. Castilla-La Mancha brought it forward to 10:00 p.m., but are also in favor of having it at 8:00 p.m.

Here are the measures and restrictions against COVID-19 that each autonomous community has adopted:

Castile and Leon

Closure of the perimeter of its nine provinces and closure of the interior of bars and restaurants. Non-essential stores must close after 6:00 p.m. Meetings are limited to a maximum of four people and malls, gyms and retail stores are closed. Game.

Andalusia

Shops and hotels must close at 6:00 p.m. Gatherings of more than four people have also been banned.

Extremadura

Mobility between municipalities is prohibited, preventing entry and exit throughout the territory, with justified exceptions. The closure of hotels and non-essential stores has also been extended in cities with more than 5,000 inhabitants and the capacity limit of 30% in commercial premises, 40% in hotels, 50% outside and 35 % in the hotel industry.

Galicia

In Galicia, all shops close at 9:30 p.m. (it is forbidden to be in the common areas of large shopping centers). The hotels, on the other hand, must close even earlier: at 6:00 p.m. Likewise, you should limit its capacity to 30% indoors and 50% on terraces. One of the toughest measures of the Xunta revolves around social gatherings: Meetings of more than four people are prohibited. From 6:00 p.m., the population is invited not to associate with people who do not live together. 33 municipalities with more than 10,000 inhabitants and 27 with less than 10,000 inhabitants are confined to the perimeter.

Murcia

In Murcia, meetings can only take place between cohabitants, whether in public or private spaces; however, this measure provides for exceptions, such as workplaces or educational centers, children who live at an address other than that of one of the parents or the care of the elderly and dependents.

Balearic Islands

The archipelago follows the same criteria as the region of Murcia and prohibits meetings between non-cohabitants in Mallorca and Ibiza (in the rest of the islands the maximum is six people) .In addition, bars, restaurants and shopping centers are closed and meetings are prohibited. popular festivals Formentera has been closed on the perimeter since last Saturday, and this will continue until January 30. This measure implies the restriction of entry and exit from the island to and from the island, with the exception of essential movements, which must be justified.

Madrid

The perimeter boundaries have been extended to six new basic health zones and five localities in the region (there are a total of 41 basic zones and 14 contained municipalities). At the same time, the curfew is established at 11 p.m. Meetings should have a maximum of six people and it is recommended that at home they be held only between partners. For its part, the hotel must close at 22:00.

Aragon

Containment of the perimeter is established between the provinces. In this way, capitals are closed and the curfew is activated at 10 p.m. In addition, meetings are limited to four people and non-essential business establishments must close at 6 p.m.

Asturias

The Community activates its curfew at 10 p.m. It has closed its territory on the perimeter and has decided to ban gatherings of more than six people.

Cantabria

In the Cantabrian region, shopping centers close on weekends and on public holidays. Along with this, meetings should be a maximum of six people, while the curfew is from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Catalonia

In Catalonia, shops selling basic necessities can only open on weekends (shopping centers are also closed). The hotel industry will continue to open in sections. The perimeter containment and the 22nd curfew will also remain until January 25: 00 am at 6:00 am.

Castilla La Mancha

Hospitality establishments are closed (they can deliver to homes until 10 p.m.) and all non-essential shops. It will last ten days, then its expansion will be reviewed. Visits to centers for seniors are prohibited, gambling and betting rooms, gymnasiums and sports centers are closed and markets will sell only basic necessities, as in shopping centers (the rest of the stores must close).

Valencian Community

In the Valencian Community, the curfew has been set at 10 p.m. In addition, 26 municipalities were closed. The total closure of the hotel has been decided for a limited period. Until now, bars and restaurants had to close at 5:00 p.m., smoking was prohibited on terraces, and meetings were for a maximum of six people (four in bars and restaurants). All stores close, except essentials such as supermarkets or pharmacies, at 6:00 p.m.

La Rioja

The Community has meetings limited to a maximum of four people. In addition, the metropolitan area of ​​Logroño is closed and all non-essential movement is prohibited after 5:00 p.m.

Navarre

Closure of the interior of the hospitality. Curfew begins at 11:00 p.m. Limits meetings in private spaces to one accommodation.

Pays Basque

In the Basque Country, in addition to the closure of the region, it is also applied perimeter in the municipalities of the red zones and in its three historic territories: Vizcaya, Guipúzcoa and Álava. He proposed reducing the maximum number of possible members from six to four in meetings in bars or on the street.

the Canary Islands

The Canary Islands apply their measures according to the alert level. Thus, depending on the islands, the maximum number of people in a meeting and their curfews vary: in the case of Fuerteventura, La Palma and El Hierro, the maximum capacity for non-partners is six people, while the curfew Fire is The maximum capacity is four people in La Gomera, Gran Canaria and Lanzarote, and the curfew is from 11:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. In Tenerife, an island on red alert, only cohabiting people can meet, with the exception of bars and restaurants (where the capacity is four people), and mobility is limited from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Hours.

Ceuta and melilla

Finally, Ceuta and Melilla also close their territory and set their curfew between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.