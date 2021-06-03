Home remedy to close skin pores – Whidbey Daily News

Home Remedies Skin Pores: – Due to open pores of the skin, many types of skin related problems appear. If your face is also being affected due to open pores. So you start some home remedy to prevent it.

There are very small pores on our skin. Causing the skin to breathe. When these holes are closed. So the skin stops breathing. Which causes many kinds of problems. Blackheads, pimples, oily and dry skin are a problem on the skin. Therefore, it is necessary to close the pores of the skin in a timely manner.

Indeed, there are tiny pores on our skin. The pores are inhabited by hair cells and sebaceous glands. Which makes sebum. This makes the skin hydrated and nourished. But when this damage starts to happen. So the production of collagen is affected and aging begins to appear on the face. This problem is caused by old age and intense sunlight. Which seems to reduce flexibility. Therefore, they can be prevented by some home remedies.

Lemon and tomato juice

To close the pores of the skin, first take the tomato juice in a bowl, put a teaspoon of lemon juice in it, now apply this mixture on the face with the help of cotton and leave it for about 20 minutes. When it dries, wash the face thoroughly. It absorbs the oil from the skin, making the pores appear less.

Use eggs –

To close the pores of the face, take the egg whites in a bowl, add a few drops of lemon juice, mix it and apply it all over the face using a brush. After about 20 minutes when it dries well, then wash your face with cold water. You will see a big difference in this.

Use Maltese soil-

Applying Multa mud on the face is beneficial in every way. So make a paste by mixing multa soil, rose water in a bowl, apply it on your face and when it dries, wash your face with cold water. This will close the pores as well as enhance the face. Oily skin will also be relieved.

Use aloe vera

The use of aloe vera is beneficial for the face in every way. To do this, apply aloe vera gel before washing your face thoroughly. Then leave it on for about 20 minutes, then wash your face with cold water, this will also remove excess oil from your skin. With this, the pores of the face will also gradually close.