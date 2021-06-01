Home remedy to get rid of bad breath – Whidbey Daily News

Home remedies for bad breath: – You can try some home remedies to get rid of bad breath. In this you have to prepare mouthwash at home. Which will solve this problem.

Many people have bad breath. Because of this people keep themselves away from them. If you are also going through this problem. So you also have to take shame in front of people. So, to avoid this problem, you should start some home remedy.

Also read- Mustard Face Pack will eliminate skin problem.

Prepare a mouthwash like this-

To prevent bad breath, you need to prepare a mouthwash at home. In this you take one teaspoon ground clove, one teaspoon cinnamon powder, one teaspoon peppermint extract. Now put a cup of water in a pot to boil. Add both cloves and cinnamon. When it boils well, let it cool. After cooling, add peppermint extract and then use this mouthwash after filtering. You can also store it. After using it continuously for a few days, you will notice a slight difference.

Also read- If water is gaining weight, consider these five things.

Clove and cinnamon have these properties-

Cinnamon and cloves have anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties. Which gives you relief from verbal problems. The use of cinnamon also makes the mouthwash last longer. So you will use this home prepared mouthwash. Then the odor from your mouth will surely stop.

Also read: If you want to lose weight, don’t forget to eat this for breakfast.

It is important to keep teeth clean

In addition to using a mouthwash, you also need to take care of brushing your teeth. You must brush every morning. But now you start brushing even before going to bed at night. This will keep your teeth clean. So the problem of bad breath coming from your mouth will definitely be less.

Also read – Olive oil protects hair from damage

Consult a doctor-

By the way, this mouthwash will be very beneficial for you. But if you have any kind of dental problem. A doctor is undergoing treatment. So before using this mouthwash, consult a doctor or just use the medicine prescribed by the doctor.