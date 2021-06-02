Home remedy to get rid of body aches – Whidbey Daily News

Physical pain Home remedy: – A person has to face many kinds of problems due to body pain. So you can get rid of it with some home remedies.

Constant work, sitting in one place, not working hard, weakness etc. cause pain in the body. Many people also have pain in the waist and back, while many people have a problem with pain all over the body. If you are also facing this problem. So you can take the help of some home remedies.

Use Honey and Apple Pal Vinegar

To get rid of the problem of pain in the body you can drink a glass of warm water and add a teaspoon of apple cider vinegar powder and a teaspoon of honey, this will give you relief from both pain and swelling. Because vinegar has anti-inflammatory and anti-microbial properties. Which helps a lot in relieving pain.

Drink ginger water

Ginger has analgesic properties as well as anti-inflammatory properties. It gives a lot of relief to the body pain. So, you can boil a little ginger pc in water, when it boils well, then strain it and consume it, if you want, you can also drink it by making ginger tea. Because ginger will relieve your pain in every way.

Massage with mustard oil

Mustard oil helps a lot in increasing blood circulation. So if you have more sitting work. If you do less labor, massage using mustard oil, for this first heat the mustard oil well, then massage it when it becomes mild, it will relieve pain and swelling. Take a bath half an hour after the massage.

Ship Rock Salt-

Rock salt has anti-inflammatory properties. Because of this, it is very beneficial for relieving pain. You put about two cups of rock salt in the bathtub and stay in it for about half an hour, this will help your body better. You will automatically feel pain free.

Eat foods rich in vitamins

Sometimes weakness also causes pain and fatigue in the body. Therefore, you should eat a diet rich in protein and vitamins, in which eating green vegetables, salad, lentils, rice, etc. will also give you nutrition and also relieve pain.