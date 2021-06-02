Home remedy to get rid of stomach worms – Whidbey Daily News

Stomach worms: – You have to face many problems due to stomach worms. If you also have such a problem. So take some home remedies, which will get rid of even small stomach problems.

Consumption of contaminated water, lack of hygiene, consumption of cooked meat, exposure to contaminated soil and water cause stomach worms. This causes problems like abdominal pain, vomiting, gas, weakness, itching. Because these worms are in the gastrointestinal tract. This also affects other parts of the body. There are some home remedies that can be done to reduce stomach worms.

Also read this – do this before going to bed and after waking up early in the morning to stay healthy.

Drink raw papaya juice

Raw papaya contains an enzyme called papain. Which removes stomach worms. Therefore, mixing about one teaspoon of raw papaya juice and about four teaspoons of honey in warm water and drinking it on a black stomach in the morning for a few days every day kills stomach worms.

Also read this – if you are bothered by breathing problems, start this home remedy today.

Insects will end up with garlic-

Garlic is an anti-parasitic food, which is very helpful in getting rid of stomach worms. It contains amino acids, antifungal, anti-bacterial and antiseptic ingredients. Therefore, taking two to three raw garlic cloves on an empty stomach every day kills worms.

Also read – This drink made from Tulsi, Ginger, Coriander helps a lot in cleansing the blood.

Drink pumpkin seed juice

Pumpkin seeds contain an element called cucurbitacin. It also has anti-parasitic properties that help kill stomach worms. For this, you boil about two teaspoons ground pumpkin seeds in three cups of water. After boiling it well for about half an hour, drink this juice after it has cooled. Would be very beneficial.

Also read – Uric acid will decrease day by day. Consuming dates will relieve you from these problems.

The benefits of neem juice

Neem is very bitter. This helps a lot in getting rid of stomach worms. Take a pc of dried neem leaves and mix it in a glass of warm water. Drinking this drink for about a week eliminates stomach worms, as well as many stomach related problems.

Turmeric will get rid of stomach worms-

Turmeric is an agave remedy for stomach worms. Because it has antiseptic and anti-microbial properties. You mix a teaspoon of turmeric in a glass of buttermilk and drink it daily. It will get rid of stomach worms in a few days. Because it also tastes bitter. Therefore, it will get rid of many diseases.