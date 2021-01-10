hong kong national security law: more than 50 leader-activists arrested in hong kong; US, UK, Australia and Canada condemn China – Australia

Washington

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, along with his counterparts in Australia, Canada and Britain, expressed concern over the arrest of 55 Hong Kong leaders and activists on Saturday. At the same time, the Chinese administration has been asked to respect the legal rights and independence of the inhabitants of the region. The issuance of a joint statement said that measures taken under the National Security Act are a serious matter.

People’s freedom being suppressed

The four leaders also said the law violated the Sino-British joint declaration and weakened the framework of “one country, two systems.” It has been alleged that this law is being used to suppress the rights and freedoms of the people of Hong Kong and to end protests and political differences of opinion.

Fair election

China has been called upon to give freedom and rights to people without fear of arrest. In addition, there were calls for the elections to be fair in September. Significantly, on Wednesday more than 50 lawmakers and opposition activists were arrested for breaking the law. He was arrested for his role in the primary elections held in July last year.

The main defendant found guilty under the law implemented in Hong Kong can be sentenced to 10 years in prison. At the same time, the accomplice can be sentenced to a prison term of 3 to 10 years, while minors face 3 years in prison, detention for a certain time or sanctions.