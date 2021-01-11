Honor announces the renewal of its MagicBook Pro

Honor has announced updates to two of its products: a new Honor MagicBook Pro and the Honor Band 6. Here we will focus on the first of them, still interesting for its value for money.

Honor MagicBook Pro, a stylish laptop at an outrageous price

The MagicBook Pro features a 10th generation Intel Core i5 chip, an Nvidia GeForce MX350 graphics card and a 16.1-inch 1080p display. According to Honor, the screen has a screen-to-body ratio of 90%.

Other laptop hardware specifications include 512 GB of NVMe SSD storage, 16 GB of memory, as well as a USB Type-C port, three USB Type-A ports, an HDMI port, and a fingerprint reader on its power button.

In terms of battery, the laptop has a capacity of 56Wh which has been touted as providing 11.5 hours of video playback on a single charge. This has an associated problem, the weight goes up to 1.7 kg. The laptop also comes with a 65W fast charging charger.

The MagicBook Pro will cost around $ 1,000, a good price for a 16-inch computer. Honor, formerly a sub-brand of Huawei, was sold to Shenzhen Zhixin New Information Technology in November due to restrictions on the company due to the trade war between China and the United States.

“Huawei’s consumer business has come under tremendous pressure lately. This is due to a persistent lack of availability of the technical elements necessary for our mobile telephony activity. Huawei said at the time.

We’ll see if the new Honor MagicBook Pro is under better pressure now that it’s outside of Huawei’s umbrella. It certainly looks spectacular and we will try it ASAP to give you our opinion on it.