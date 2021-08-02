LETTER SIZE

Hootsuite strengthens its marketing structure with Maggie Lower

Hootsuite, the leading social media management platform, announced that Maggie Lower has joined the company as Chief Marketing Officer.

BY RRHHDigital, 02:15 – 01 August 2021



With a professional career in marketing spanning more than two decades, and in other industries such as financial services, human resources and technology, Hootsuite’s new bet Maggie Lower has established herself as a leader. business and exceptional opinion. Prior to joining Hootsuite, Maggie was Global Chief Marketing Officer at Cision, the first Chief Marketing Officer at TrueBlue, held senior marketing roles at Alight and Aon Hewitt, and spent 15 years at Bank of America, building marketing teams from high level.

“Hootsuite is an iconic brand that made a difference – it anticipated the way people connected to the world long before social media became part of the everyday language,” says Maggie Lower. “I am honored to join this talented and motivated management team that unites global communities as we go through one of the most unique economic times in history.”

Maggie volunteers as a member of the Peer 150 Marketing Advisory Board, is an executive advisor for The Marketing Academy US, and helps create and train the best professionals in the marketing, advertising and communications industry. Maggie is also responsible for The Collective, an LGBTQIA + executive forum that works to build more connections in the workplace to promote diversity, equity and inclusion. She is an Executive Mentor at Berlin-based Rahm Group, which supports LGBT + professionals aspiring to C-level positions and has been named to OUTstanding’s Top 100 Global Executives list for three consecutive years.

Maggie is not only a very talented company and marketer, but she’s a great role model in the community who exudes empathy and kindness; We are all delighted to welcome him to the Hootsuite nest, ”adds Keizer.

