“Hopefully his brains will pop from his eyebrows”

Publication: Wednesday, April 28, 2021 3:53 PM

The letter intercepted by post with several 38mm cartridges contained a note with a threatening message to former President Zapatero. “Zapa. Harmful and bland vermin. Unaware that he has done and continues to do so much damage to Spain. Hopefully his brains will burst from his eyebrows,” the note read.

The voice of alarm jumped in the automated post office in Vallecas. His scanner detected a letter containing two 38-millimeter cartridges and a note of threats to former government president José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero. Threats that have already been brought to the attention of the authorities and that the Interior has confirmed to LaSexta. After that, the content of the letter is analyzed and attempts to identify the sender.

With this letter, there are now five threats of the same type that various politicians and officials linked to official bodies have received throughout this week. The first bullet letters were addressed to Fernando Grande-Marlaska, Minister of the Interior; María Gámez, director of the Civil Guard, and Pablo Iglesias, United We Can candidate for the Madrid elections.

Reyes Maroto, head of the Ministry of Industry, Tourism and Trade, received a knife with visible bloodstains in his ministry’s office last Monday. Meanwhile, a Barcelona post office intercepted a bullet letter addressed to Madrid president Isabel Díaz Ayuso.